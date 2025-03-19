MIAMI -- Don’t look now, but Emma Raducanu is starting to feel it.

Backing up her big win over No. 8 seed Emma Navarro, Raducanu advanced to the Round of 16 at the Miami Open on Sunday night with a 6-1, 3-0, ret. win over McCartney Kessler. The abbreviated match ended at the 43-minute mark, due to a lower back injury for Kessler.

Miami: Draws | Scores | Order of play

It’s the first time the pride of Great Britain has won three consecutive matches at a Hologic WTA Tour or Grand Slam event since last summer’s tournament at Wimbledon.

"I’m very happy obviously to be in this position," Raducanu said after her latest victory. "It’s never the way you necessarily want to win, but I think I did a really good job to stay focused during the match."

Raducanu described Friday's thrilling three-set victory over Navarro as, in some ways, more emotional than winning the 2021 US Open as a teenager.

That’s because for more than three and one-half years, a daunting series of injuries haven’t allowed her to come close to approaching the form that lifted her to 10 straight match-wins in New York -- all in straight sets.

"It’s been an incredibly difficult few years for me," Raducanu said. "I don’t think I’m necessarily out of the woods – I’m still figuring things out.

"I’m just happy with this week how I’ve been able to leave things off the court, go on the court with a pretty clear head and fight for every point."

That energy fueled a definitive win against Kessler, a rising American with a title this year in Hobart. Raducanu broke her serve all four times and won 29 of 43 first-set points. For the match, the final total was 41 of 58.

"It’s never easy when you’re playing someone that you suspect there might be something wrong with," Raducanu said. "You need to just try and stay focused and not let up because in those situations it’s really difficult to control your side of the court. I think I did that really well.

"I practiced really well earlier today and I’m glad that it was able to show in my tennis."

Raducanu next plays No. 17 seed Amanda Anisimova, after the American ended the 13-match winning streak of World No. 6 Mirra Andreeva later on Sunday night. Another win by Raducanu would surpass her career-best result in a WTA 1000, after reaching that stage four times now.

"[Anisimova and Andreeva] are both top players, both have won [WTA 1000 titles] this season," Raducanu said, before she knew who her next opponent would be. "Both are in amazing form. It’s going to be an incredibly difficult match for me."

Raducanu goes into the match having won her only previous meeting against Anisimova, a 6-3, 7-5 victory in the second round of this year's Australian Open.