The queen stayed queen on home soil: top Colombian player Camila Osorio successfully defended her Copa Colsanitas Zurich title in her nation's capital on Sunday.

No. 2 seed Osorio defeated Polish qualifier Katarzyna Kawa 6-3, 6-3 in the final to retain her crown in Bogota. It is Osorio's third Bogota title, having won the event in 2021 as well as last year.

Osorio becomes the second player to win three or more Bogota singles titles. She is one step closer to matching her countrywoman Fabiola Zuluaga's record four Bogota singles titles (1999, 2002, 2003 and 2004).

Rollercoaster path: Osorio was nearly ousted much earlier in the week. She was down match point in her second-round clash against American Emina Bektas, eventually regrouping to eke out that win in 2 hours and 31 minutes.

Things picked up for the champion after that narrow escape. Osorio did not drop a set in her next two matches, besting another two-time champion, Tatjana Maria, in the quarterfinals, and Julia Riera in the semifinals.

The final proved to be another straight-sets affair for Osorio. She closed out the first set with her first ace of the day and promptly led by a double-break at 3-0 in the second set.

Kawa used superb net play to claw one break back, but she was unable to return to level footing. Some suspense did come on the third championship point, where a double fault by Kawa was overturned after inspection of the mark. Osorio, though, eventually converted her fourth championship point after 1 hour and 23 minutes of play.

Osorio finished the final with 22 winners to Kawa's 14. The Colombian also converted five of her 10 break points en route to another Bogota triumph.

Despite the loss, it was still a great week for 32-year-old Kawa, who reached her second career WTA singles final nearly six years after her first. Kawa almost fell out of the Top 300 last November but she is approaching a return to the Top 150.

This week also featured a breakthrough run by American 16-year-old Julieta Pareja, who made her WTA main-draw debut and reached the semifinals before falling to Kawa. Pareja became the youngest WTA semifinalist since Coco Gauff at 2019 Linz (Gauff won that title as a lucky loser).

Spaniards grab doubles crown: The Copa Colsanitas Zurich doubles title was won by No. 1-seeded Spaniards Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo. They squeaked past Brazil's Laura Pigossi and Romania's Irina Bara 5-7, 6-2, [10-5] in Sunday's final.

This is the second time Bucsa and Sorribes Tormo have teamed up to win a title, having previously captured the WTA 1000 Madrid crown on home soil last year. They also paired up to win the bronze medal at last year's Paris Olympics.

Overall, this marks the sixth career WTA doubles title for both Bucsa and Sorribes Tormo.

