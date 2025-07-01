Match Reaction

Siniakova hands No. 5 seed Zheng an early exit at Wimbledon

1m read 01 Jul 2025 2h ago
Katerina Siniakova
Getty Images

Summary Generated By AI

Katerina Siniakova knows how to play on grass, and it showed as she came back from a set down and a medical timeout to take out No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen on a hot Wimbledon afternoon.

highlights

Siniakova and Townsend capture first WTA 1000 as a team in Dubai

03:09
Taylor_Townsend_Katerina_Siniakova_-_Dubai_Duty_Free_Tennis_Championships_2025_-_Day_7-DSC_5043

WIMBLEDON -- There’s something about grass that agrees with Katerina Siniakova.

The 29-year-old from the Czech Republic owns a winning record in singles at the All England Club, and she’s won the doubles title twice, most recently last year with Taylor Townsend. Her last singles crown came two years ago on the lawns of Bad Homburg.

On Tuesday, Siniakova added another substantial item to her resume on the green stuff, upsetting No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to advance to Wednesday’s second-round match against unseeded Naomi Osaka. The Court 3 battle consumed 2 hours and 25 minutes on another blistering day.

Must See

It was the second Top 5 upset in a matter of hours, following No. 3 Jessica Pegula’s 6-2, 6-3 loss to Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

In four appearances at Wimbledon, the 22-year-old from China has produced only two wins.

“I think maybe it’s me,” Zheng said later. “I should do better in my service game. I give her a lot, especially I was leading 5-3 in the first set. At that moment, my concentration were not there. Was a pity.

“Also in the third set I gave her so easy away my service game. That’s the key on grass.”

Zheng was in good position to win the first set, leading 5-3, but Siniakova broke her usually solid serve twice and ran away with the final four games.

The second set was deadlocked at 4-all when Zhen completed a critical break with a lovely backhand overhead winner and served it out.

Siniakova, despite taking a medical timeout on the second set and at times looking affected by the heat, came out fast in the third, breaking Zheng to take a 2-0 lead, a margin that eventually ballooned to 5-0.

Continually harassing Zheng’s serve, Siniakova forced 15 break-point opportunities and converted five of them.

WTA Staff

Summary Generated By AI

Katerina Siniakova knows how to play on grass, and it showed as she came back from a set down and a medical timeout to take out No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen on a hot Wimbledon afternoon.

highlights

Siniakova and Townsend capture first WTA 1000 as a team in Dubai

03:09
Taylor_Townsend_Katerina_Siniakova_-_Dubai_Duty_Free_Tennis_Championships_2025_-_Day_7-DSC_5043

More To Explore

View All View All News
Match Reaction
Yastremska - 2025 Wimbledon 1R

Yastremska topples Gauff to close out Wimbledon 'Day of Upsets'

4m read
1h ago
Social Buzz

Kasatkina's very good Tuesday at Wimbledon: Wins, meets Cate Blanchett

1m read
4h ago
Daria_Kasatkina_-_Wimbledon_Championships_2025_-_Day_2-DSC_7061
Match Reaction

Andreeva bests Sherif, returns to winning ways at Wimbledon

2m read
4h ago
Mirra Andreeva, Wimbledon 2025
Match Reaction

Kvitova's Wimbledon career ends with loss to Navarro

2m read
2h ago
Kvitova and Navarro, 2025 Wimbledon (Getty)