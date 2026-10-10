Andreeva vs. Zheng: Everything to know about the Beijing final

BEIJING -- A new China Open champion is set to be crowned.

No. 4 seed Mirra Andreeva is in search of her fourth title of 2026, and will be put to the test against home favorite and wild card Zheng Qinwen, who is seeking her first title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz since Tokyo in 2024.

Their lone previous meeting came in Beijing two years ago, a Zheng 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 comeback win in the quarterfinals.

From the order of play and head-to-head history to prize money and more, here's everything you need to know about Sunday's China Open final.

When is the Beijing singles final?

The singles final concludes play on Capital Group Diamond Court Sunday evening and will begin, not before 7:30 p.m., following the doubles final.

The doubles final will begin at 4:30 p.m. local, and features the duo of Katerina Siniakova and Zhang Shuai, who await either Gabriel Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani or Elise Mertens and Diana Shnaider.

Time conversions for singles final: NB 7:30 a.m. EST , 12:30 p.m. CEST

How did each singles player reach the championship?

Andreeva

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Yuan Yue 3-6, 6-0, 6-0

Third round: def. Polina Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1

Fourth round: def. Daria Snigur 6-2, 6-2

Quarterfinal: def. [19] Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4), 7-6(3)

Semifinal: def. [26] Nikola Bartunkova 6-2, 6-2

Andreeva is into her fifth final of 2026, with titles at Roland Garros, Adelaide and Linz and a runner-up finish in Madrid. Her five final appearances is tied with Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula.

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

Zheng

First round: def. Shi Han 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-2

Second round: def. [15] Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(4), 6-0, 3-0 ret.

Third round: def. [18] Marie Bouzkova 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5

Fourth round: def. Alina Charaeva 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

Quarterfinal: def. [6] Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6(6)

Semifinal: def. [13] Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2

Since the China Open's beginning in 2004 on the WTA Tour, no Chinese player has won the title. Zheng is also the first player from China to reach the final, after Chinese players were 0-7 in semifinals prior.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

In Beijing, a total of USD $9,415,725 was available in prize money, and the singles champion will receive $1,151,380. The finalist will take home $612,340. In doubles, the winning duo splits $468,200 and runners-up earn $247,870.

As with all WTA 1000 events, 1000 ranking points are on the table in both the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells, while the runner-up earns 650 points. Any change in rank is based on how the player performs in the tournament compared to the points earned in the same week last year.

Regardless of the result, Andreeva is projected to be the new World No. 3 in the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday, and she has already qualified for the WTA Finals at Indian Wells.

As for Zheng, she was ranked No. 160 in mid-June, but after a tremendous summer and early fall, she's projected to be back into the top 30.

By the numbers

Andreeva

10: After dropping her opening set of the tournament, Andreeva has won the next 10.

50: With her semifinal win, Andreeva has won 50 matches this season. Andreeva, 19, is the youngest player to reach that mark since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. She's tied with Pegula for most wins this season.

301: Andreeva has converted 25 break point opportunities in Beijing, adding to her cumulative total of 301 on the season. She's the first player in 2026 to eclipse the 300 mark.

Watch the Match Highlights from Qinwen Zheng vs. Elise Mertens from the Semifinal in Beijing. #WTA #tennis #ChinaOpen #Beijing https://t.co/oVR5s4LlgY — wta (@WTA) October 10, 2026

Zheng

2: Since 1990, Zheng, Wuhan 2024 and Beijing 2026, is just the second to reach her first two career Tier I/WTA 1000 finals in her home country -- Serena Williams, Indian Wells and Miami 1999.

13: Zheng has spent 13 hours and 33 minutes on court, the most of any player at a single tour-level event this season. The next most is Karolina Muchova with 13 hours and 3 minutes at Wimbledon.

219: Zheng has already amassed 219 winners this tournament, the most of any player at a single tour-level event this season. She passed Muchova's 210 at Wimbledon.

What they had to say?

Mirra Andreeva credits return work with Conchita Martínez for China Open run

Andreeva

1. "I pretty much have some experience of playing against local players. I think that's going to be fine. Of course, we all know that she's playing at home. Also she's been coming back, she's been playing better, she's been beating a lot of great players.

"I feel like Qinwen -- obviously she's more aggressive, she likes to hit a lot of balls, she tries to play fast. We will prepare our best with Conchita no matter who will win and I will try to play my best in the final."

2. "I think especially here this tournament -- also we take my first match where it was kind of up and down a lot, felt like I didn't play my best --I just felt with every match that I've been playing, I was feeling better and better physically and mentally [with] the way I was playing on court."

Zheng

1. "I'm always proud to play in front of my home crowd. I always wants to show my best level in front of them because I know how much they support me. So I felt like I don't want to let them down. Also I don't want to let myself down.

"In a way it's a pressure, but in the same time it gives me motivation. I just need to use them in the right way."

2. "For sure in these two years both of us, we [have] become more mature. She just won Roland Garros this year, a really great achievement for her. I think she's always tough opponent because she's always there fighting, very consistent player. It is not easy match, but also I'm a tough player. Tomorrow is going to be a hard battle."