From Australia to Indian Wells and everything in between, across eight varied swings across all corners of the globe, it was a truly memorable WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season.

We had a wide range of champions, two first-time major winners and a first-time World No. 1.

With the season officially in the rearview mirror, we're reflecting on the season that was.

To kick off our retrospective year-in-review series, out editors opine on the most memorable moments of 2026

A Landmark WTA Finals

Brad Kallet: Perhaps it's because it's so fresh in my memory, but I'm confident that the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals will stand the test of time. It was a landmark year-end tournament, the first at Indian Wells before its next chapter begins in Charlotte.

The buzz and energy were unmistakable in the desert. The matches were played in front of sold-out crowds, the first-of-its-kind merch flew off the shelves and had lines around the corner, and the grounds felt truly elevated and special, befitting of the premiere tournament on the calendar.

On the court, an inspired Elina Svitolina had a spirited return to the final seven years after last making it, and Mirra Andreeva capped her breakthrough season with one of the most dominant Finals in history.

Champions Reel: How Mirra Andreeva won the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells

Rybakina's US Open run

Cole Bambini: Unsure if she would even compete at the US Open after retiring from the Cincinnati quarterfinals, Elena Rybakina’s road through the US Open was something else. She claimed the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka and dethroned Sabalenka as the back-to-back US Open champion. Rybakina won two of the season’s four Grand Slams, plus two other titles, and recorded 54 wins -- the second-most behind Andreeva this season.

Career Grand Slam? Check

Noah Poser: Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend enjoyed another standout season in 2026. Their defining moment came at the US Open, when Siniakova and Townsend completed the career Grand Slam in doubles. Siniakova became the first player to accomplish that feat with two different partners, after first doing so with Barbora Krejcikova.

The US Open title was one of six titles that the pair captured in 2026, a haul that also included the season-ending WTA Finals and both legs of the Sunshine Double.

'I'm so proud of us': Townsend, Siniakova on what a WTA Finals title means

Zheng's return to prominence

Alex Macpherson: When you watch a player extricate herself from a slump through sheer force of will, it's mesmerizing. Rybakina did it in Toronto, battling through a series of arduous three-setters to rebuild her Slam-winning form. But Zheng Qinwen dropped even further down, into the wild west of Grand Slam qualifying at the US Open.

She hauled herself through those three matches, then put together an absurd run to the quarterfinals that featured consecutive comebacks from 5-0 down against Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek. Zheng's momentum carried over to a glorious Beijing title run, similarly characterized by grit and stamina.

Champions Reel: How Zheng Qinwen won Beijing 2026

Depth and parity at the top

Matt Wilansky: For all the individual accomplishments in 2026, what stayed with me was how many players had their turn with a trophy. From Karolina Muchova in Doha to Maja Chwalinska in Wuhan, nine different players won WTA 1000 titles. Sabalenka, who swept Indian Wells and Miami, was the only one to win twice. Chwalinska began the year ranked No. 146 and ended it with a title. Marta Kostyuk won her first in Madrid, and Zheng had her most memorable win since Olympic gold, this time in front of a home crowd in Beijing. Sabalenka set the standard at that level, but the season will be remembered for how many others had their moment.