Depth and parity were on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz menu in 2026, with two first-time Grand Slam champions and nine WTA 1000 winners. There was a true "Any Given Sunday" feel throughout the season, and that resulted in some surprising champions and a few career-altering campaigns.

We saw on-the-rise players transform into genuine stars, and players outside the Top 100 become consistent contenders.

More year in review: What was the most memorable moment of 2026?

As we continue to reflect on the season that was, our writers make their picks for the biggest surprise of 2026.

Brad Kallet: It must be Maja Chwalinska, who started the season at No. 146 in the PIF WTA Rankings and finishes at No. 12. In between, she became just the second qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final. After that historic run at Roland Garros, many understandably wondered if her improbable streak in Paris was a fluke, and questioned if her unique playing style was suitable for other surfaces. By the end of the season, she had resoundingly answered no to the first question and yes to the second. In her final tournament of 2026, Chwalinska won the WTA 1000 in Wuhan, on hard courts, for an emphatic first career title.

Champions Reel: How Maja Chwalinska won Wuhan 2026

Cole Bambini: It’s incredible to see how one tournament can change the trajectory of a player’s standing on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. For Chwalinska, her run to the Roland Garros final proved just that. She entered Paris ranked No. 114 and left No. 21. Chwalinska’s high-variety, crafty style has befuddled opponents, and her first WTA title in Wuhan was the cherry on her breakout campaign.

Chwalinska rallies past Kartal to claim first WTA title in Wuhan

Noah Poser: There were several worthy candidates for this honor. Chwalinska came through qualifying to reach the Roland Garros final and rising star Lilli Tagger captured her first WTA title in Prague. But one of the season’s earliest surprises came from Sara Bejlek, who produced her own memorable qualifying run en route to her first title at the WTA 500 in Abu Dhabi. Along the way, she defeated Jelena Ostapenko, Clara Tauson and Ekaterina Alexandrova to secure her breakthrough moment.

Bejlek followed that up with another standout run at the Cincinnati Open, where she defeated then-No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova and Madison Keys to reach the semifinals. That propelled her into the Top 30 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time.

Bejlek upsets No. 1 Sabalenka to advance to first WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Cincinnati

Alex Macpherson: It's been nearly a decade since Chwalinska's talent jumped out to me as something special and completely unique. (That was at Wimbledon in 2017, where she defeated Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk in the junior event). Her web of spins, drop shots and lobs made her rare tour-level appearances must-watches over the years, though not necessarily in the expectation that they could translate into a top pro career. But in 2026, Chwalinska's game got the big-stage moment that it's always deserved after she carved her way to the Roland Garros final as a qualifier. And by winning Wuhan at the end of the year, she proved that there's still room for creativity without power on the WTA Tour.

Matt Wilansky: Chalk this one up to recency bias if you want, though it's hard to overstate how much changed for Mirra Andreeva over the past 12 months. She has been a star since she first made her debut on tour, yet plenty of teenagers arrive with hype and stall out before making the leap from prodigy to championship force. Andreeva took that next step in full view. She won four titles in 2026, highlighted by her first Grand Slam trophy at Roland Garros, and closed the season with one of the most dominant WTA Finals runs in memory.

In Indian Wells, she didn't just avoid losing a match against the best players in the world -- she didn't drop a set all week, becoming just the third player to go undefeated in sets since the round-robin format began in 2003 (joining Serena Williams in 2012 and Iga Swiatek in 2023). More than anything, this season carried Andreeva from a headline-grabbing teenage star to a genuine contender for the No. 1 ranking.