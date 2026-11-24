Congratulations are in order for WTA Legend Monica Puig, who celebrated her induction into the Puerto Rico Tennis Hall of Fame (Salón de la Fama del Tenís de Puerto Rico) over the weekend.

Puig, a WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title winner who reached a career-high rank of No. 27 in 2016, was formally inducted at a ceremony in the nation's capital, San Juan, on Nov. 21 with several current members of the Hall of Fame in attendance. A decade ago, she became the island's first Olympic gold medalist in any sport after 68 years of Olympic competition, defeating Angelique Kerber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 at the 2016 Rio final.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, she was also inducted into the island's broader Puerto Rico Sports Hall of Fame, part of its 62nd induction class.

"The highlight of the night was the induction of our champion, Monica Puig, recognizing her career and her Olympic gold medal that united a whole country," the federation wrote on Instagram. "It was a magical night where the past, present and future of our sport came together."

Turning professional in 2010, Puig won her lone tour-level title four years later in Strasbourg, France, and also won the inaugural WTA Rising Stars Invitational in Singapore that same year.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the unseeded Puig defeated the likes of Polona Hercog, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Garbiñe Muguruza, Laura Siegemund, Petra Kvitova and Kerber to win gold. Then, she became Puerto Rico's ninth athlete to win a medal and, more broadly, became Latin America's first gold medalist in women's singles.

Puig later retired in July 2022 as a result of the cumulative toll of injuries, and welcomed her daughter three years later.