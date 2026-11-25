Following a WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season that encompassed 50 tournaments across 26 countries and territories, the players are entitled to some much-deserved and much-needed rest and relaxation.

And it's safe to say they're getting it. With the offseason officially underway, here's how some of the top stars on the WTA Tour are recharging.

Aryna Sabalenka

The World No. 3 headed to sunny Los Angeles for some hiking and Ash time. She also sat courtside at a Lakers game and walked the red carpet at the YouTube Creator Premieres, held at The Hollywood Roosevelt.

Iga Swiatek

The six-time Grand Slam champion headed to the Maldives for some snorkeling, and of course her favorite off-court activity: reading.

Iva Jovic

The World No. 13 attended an Inter Milan match and even got a personalized jersey.

Marta Kostyuk

After some beach time in Costa Rica, Kostyuk headed to Brussels and Strasbourg to advocate for Ukrainian youth.

Anastasia Potapova

The World No. 28 also headed to the Maldives ... and got some fishing in.

Leylah Fernandez

In good spirits following a strong end to the season, Fernandez headed to Las Vegas for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Karolina Muchova

The World No. 8 was there, too!

She also got some pickleball time in with Priscilla Hon, her Invisible Skin co-founder.

Dayana Yastremska

The World No. 102 got some pool time in, and an enviable view, in Northern Italy.

Ann Li

After helping the United States defeat Hungary in Billie Jean King Cup play, Li headed to Madrid to watch some soccer.

Emma Raducanu

The former US Open champion, set to return to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz at the United Cup in January, spent a memorable 24th birthday with friends.

From there she embarked on a bucket-list trip to Abu Dhabi.

Victoria Mboko

The World No. 21, who is also set to return to the WTA Tour at the United Cup, has been working her way back into form in Los Angeles. But she's had plenty of time for sightseeing and great food, and had the opportunity to get on the court at Crypto.com Arena.

Jessica Pegula

In true Pegula fashion, she's been hanging with her best pals and reviewing ice cream.

Maja Chwalinska

After a career-altering season, one in which she reached the Roland Garros final as a qualifier and won her first career title in Wuhan, Chwalinska headed to ... where else? ... the Maldives.

Zheng Qinwen

The World No. 22 is Dior's global ambassador, and she visited the store in Shanghai and snapped some spectacular photos.

Jelena Ostapenko

The World No. 25 enjoyed some time on the sea in Dubai.

Anna Kalinskaya

Kalinskaya wasted no time this offseason making major life moves -- the World No. 26 announced her engagement to Tomas Ferrari.