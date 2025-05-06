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Asian Swing

Every point counts in the final push of the season. Your home for WTA Asian Swing news, results, draws and highlights from Beijing, Wuhan and Tokyo.

  • Jasmine Paolini, Tokyo 2026
    Hot Shots

    Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

    2m read 17h ago
  • Coco Gauff qualified
    Player Feature

    Road to the WTA Finals: The year Gauff turned her biggest weakness into a weapon

    3m read 1d ago
  • elena rybakina ningbo 2026
    Register to view analysis

    Week in review: Rybakina adds more fuel to her fire in Ningbo

    5m read 3d ago
  • leylah-fernandez-ningbo-2026-102450
    previews

    Rybakina vs. Fernandez: Everything to know about the Ningbo final

    Top seed Elena Rybakina will play Leylah Fernandez in the Ningbo final on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about their championship match.

    3m read 1w ago
  • elena-rybakina-ningbo-2026
    previews

    Who has the edge? Making the case for the Ningbo semifinalists

    Marie Bouzkova will take on Leylah Fernandez in the first semifinal on Saturday. In the second, defending champion Elena Rybakina will play Diana Shnaider. We make the case for the semifinalists in Ningbo.

    3m read 1w ago
  • Iva Jovic, Ningbo 2026
    previews

    Breaking down the quarterfinal matchups in Ningbo

    We're down to the final eight at the BNB Ningbo Open, the second-to-last WTA 500 tournament of the season. Here's what to watch for in the quarterfinal matchups.

    4m read 1w ago
  • Maja Chwalinska, Wuhan 2026
    Player Feature

    Life after Roland Garros: How Chwalinska embraced the tough moments and won in Wuhan

    In the few months that followed Roland Garros, Maja Chwalinska had to learn how to handle a whole new level of attention, but a strong Asian swing and a first WTA 1000 title in Wuhan show how far she has come.

    4m read 1w ago
  • Maja Chwalinska, Wuhan 2026
    Match Reaction

    Chwalinska’s breakout season reaches new heights with a WTA 1000 title in Wuhan

    Maja Chwalinska completed another breakthrough week in Wuhan, rallying from a set down to defeat Sonay Kartal and capture her first WTA title.

    3m read 1w ago
  • maja chwalinska wuhan 2026
    previews

    Advantage Kartal or Chwalinska? Making the case for the Wuhan finalists

    Maja Chwalinska and Sonay Kartal will play for the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open title on Sunday. Ahead of their final, the first WTA 1000 final for both of them, we make the case for both players.

    3m read 1w ago
  • qinwen zheng china open 2026
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    Week in review: Zheng returns to glory, and makes history, in Beijing

    Zheng Qinwen made history as the first Chinese player to win the China Open, then celebrated her milestone win with some karaoke. Plus, Nikola Bartunkova had the breakthrough of her career. All that and more in the latest WTA week in review.

    5m read 2w ago
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