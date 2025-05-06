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Vote: What was the best shot of the week?
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Road to the WTA Finals: The year Gauff turned her biggest weakness into a weapon
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Week in review: Rybakina adds more fuel to her fire in Ningbo
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Rybakina vs. Fernandez: Everything to know about the Ningbo final
Top seed Elena Rybakina will play Leylah Fernandez in the Ningbo final on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about their championship match.
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Who has the edge? Making the case for the Ningbo semifinalists
Marie Bouzkova will take on Leylah Fernandez in the first semifinal on Saturday. In the second, defending champion Elena Rybakina will play Diana Shnaider. We make the case for the semifinalists in Ningbo.
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Breaking down the quarterfinal matchups in Ningbo
We're down to the final eight at the BNB Ningbo Open, the second-to-last WTA 500 tournament of the season. Here's what to watch for in the quarterfinal matchups.
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Life after Roland Garros: How Chwalinska embraced the tough moments and won in Wuhan
In the few months that followed Roland Garros, Maja Chwalinska had to learn how to handle a whole new level of attention, but a strong Asian swing and a first WTA 1000 title in Wuhan show how far she has come.
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Chwalinska’s breakout season reaches new heights with a WTA 1000 title in Wuhan
Maja Chwalinska completed another breakthrough week in Wuhan, rallying from a set down to defeat Sonay Kartal and capture her first WTA title.
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Advantage Kartal or Chwalinska? Making the case for the Wuhan finalists
Maja Chwalinska and Sonay Kartal will play for the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open title on Sunday. Ahead of their final, the first WTA 1000 final for both of them, we make the case for both players.
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Week in review: Zheng returns to glory, and makes history, in Beijing
Zheng Qinwen made history as the first Chinese player to win the China Open, then celebrated her milestone win with some karaoke. Plus, Nikola Bartunkova had the breakthrough of her career. All that and more in the latest WTA week in review.
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