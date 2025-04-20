Stories
Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole
Founded in 2022, the Open Rouen Capfinances Metropole is contested on indoor clay courts in Rouen, France at the Kindarena. Originally a WTA 125 tournament that took place in October, the Open Rouen Capfinances Metropole transitioned to a spring WTA 250 event in 2024.
In its inaugural WTA 250 edition last year, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens captured the singles title, and the team of Timea Babos and Irina Khromacheva won the doubles title.
Level
Duration April 14 - April 20, 2025
Location ROUEN ,FRANCE
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
Hot Shots
April Shot of the Month: Svitolina strikes at the right time to win Rouen
2d ago