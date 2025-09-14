Guadalajara Open

The Guadalajara Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Zapopan, Mexico. Founded in 2022 as a WTA 1000 event, it shifted to the WTA 500 tier in 2024. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at Centro Panamericano de Tenis, which holds 6,639 fans – 2,592 of which are just for the main court. The Guadalajara Open was awarded after successfully hosting the 2021 WTA Finals. It’s an important stop on the WTA Tour calendar, falling right before Beijing and Wuhan.