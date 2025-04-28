WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Upcoming
Upcoming

Workday Canberra Open

CANBERRA • AUSTRALIA

WTA 125

Hard

Starts in 42 Days
Jan 5 - Jan 10, 2026
Workday Canberra International

The Workday Canberra International – also known as the Canberra Tennis International – has been a battleground for the rising stars of women’s tennis since 2015, but it didn’t become a WTA 125 event until 2024. Nuria Parrizas Diaz took home the win in the tournament’s WTA debut, kickstarting a new era for the hard-court tournament at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

Although the Canberra International is relatively new, the tourney has a rich history with roots dating back the Australian Capital Territory Championships founded in 1929. With women’s singles and doubles being contested, we now get to witness which players will add new chapters to the legacy of Australia’s capital city.

Level WTA 125
Duration January 5 - January 10, 2026
Location CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

