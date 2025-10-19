Stories
Japan Open
The Kinoshita Group Japan Open, also known as the Japan Women’s Open, is a WTA 250 event played on outdoor hard courts in Osaka, Japan. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at Utsubo Tennis Center, which holds 5,000 fans in its main stadium court. The Kinoshita Group Japan Open became a women's-only event for the first time in 2009. After a three-year hiatus, the event returned in 2023 at the WTA 250 level.
Duration October 13 - October 19, 2025
Location OSAKA ,JAPAN
Surface Hard
Lamens wins all-qualifier final in Osaka to capture first WTA title
6mo ago