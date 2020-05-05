Wimbledon champion Simona Halep is among the WTA stars who have thanked front-line workers from around the world in a video launched for #GivingTuesdayNow

WTA stars have appeared in a video thanking front-line workers from around the world as part of the #GivingTuesdayNow charitable campaign.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin and two-time major winner Naomi Osaka are among the leading WTA players showing gratitude to those putting their own health at risk to help their communities.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, #GivingTuesdayNow has organized a drive to help those most affected by the current situation.

“#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19,” the charity states on its website.

“We believe that generosity has the power to unite and heal communities in good times and bad. A global threat like COVID-19 touches every person on the planet, and it presents an opportunity to come together as a global community.

“We can still show social connection and come together on behalf of our communities even while practicing physical distancing.

Support healthcare workers by donating supplies, advocating for them, and staying home.

Give to the organizations that you love most – no amount is too little and nonprofits need our support.

Help out small businesses by buying gift cards or writing an online review.

Combat loneliness by reaching out to a neighbor, relative, seniors or veterans.

“How are you giving back? Share on social media with hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow and inspire others to give together even when we’re apart.”

On this #GivingTuesdayNow, the WTA is continuing its commitment to supporting the global community by thanking front-line workers around the world.

The WTA is also encouraging people to find out what they can do to help in their local communities.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, for example, had a pop-up hit with two-time men's US Open champion Pat Rafter and clinical nurse consultants Trish Hurst and Michelle Doidge from the Infection Prevention and Monitoring Service, on the helipad of the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in Queensland, Australia to show their appreciation for front-line workers.

The last few months have been a challenging time for everyone. Thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses & healthcare heroes who keep us safe. A special thanks to Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital for the visit today. Hitting with 3 Aussie legends on a helipad was pretty special pic.twitter.com/EXbTnvQNCL — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) May 5, 2020

“It was really incredible to come into one of the COVID wards and just to see how it all works and how it’s sectioned off,” she said, having earlier toured the Emergency and Infections Unit.

“There were a lot of people and a lot of unsung heroes who are going unnoticed at the moment who are doing a lot of work to keep us safe, keep the community safe and to keep us tracking in the right direction.

“So it was really special for us to see that today.”

Click for ideas on how you can give back while social distancing.