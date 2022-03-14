2015 champion Simona Halep earned her second Top 20 win of the season, defeating birthday girl Coco Gauff in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

2015 champion Simona Halep spoiled Coco Gauff's birthday celebrations on a windy Sunday night, defeating the 18-year-old American 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open. The former No.1 will face her compatriot Sorana Cirstea next.

While Gauff made her tournament debut just last year, Halep is making her 11th appearance. The 30-year-old Romanian has now made the Round of 16 or better at Indian Wells in six of her last eight appearances and will now look to make her fifth quarterfinal in the California desert.

Facing Gauff for the second time, Halep posted a nearly identical scoreline as their initial meeting at 2019 Wimbledon, which the Romanian won 6-3, 6-3 en route to her title run.

On Sunday night, Halep proved the more experienced player in the wind. While Gauff hit 18 winners to 33 unforced errors, Halep kept a much cleaner sheet, striking 11 winners and 12 unforced errors. Halep's serve also proved impenetrable on the night, as she served 77% first serves in and was unbroken for the match, saving all four break points she faced.

Now ranked No.26, Halep is now 2-0 vs. Top 20 opponents this season. In addition to her win over No.17 Gauff, Halep also defeated Ons Jabeur en route to the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February.

Up next for Halep: It's an all-Romanian derby in the Round of 16, as the two highest-ranked Romanians will face off when Halep faces Cirstea. Surprisingly, this will be the first meeting between the two in nearly 12 years. Their last match at any level came in qualifying at 2010 Cincinnati. Cirstea leads the head-to-head 2-1 across all levels, though Halep won their sole meeting on tour at 2010 Marbella.

More to come....