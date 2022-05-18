World No.1 Iga Swiatek tops a strong entry list for this summer's bett1open on the grass courts of Berlin.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek and former World No.1s Naomi Osaka and Garbiñe Muguruza lead a strong entry list for the bett1open, a WTA 500 grass-court event. The tournament begins on June 13 at the Rot-Weiß Tennis Club in Berlin, Germany.

In the midst of a historic season on the Hologic WTA Tour, Swiatek is set to begin her grass-court season in Berlin. The 20-year-old has won titles on every surface except for grass, but made great strides last year by making the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

WTA releases updated 2022 tournament calendar

Also leading the way in Berlin are World No.3 Paula Badosa, No.4 Maria Sakkari, No.5 Anett Kontaveit, No.6 Ons Jabeur, No.7 Aryna Sabalenka, No.9 Danielle Collins, and No.10 Muguruza. In all, eight of the current Top 10 are entered in Berlin, a strong field for tournament director Barbara Rittner.

In addition to its Top 10 field, Berlin will see the tournament debuts of Osaka and American teenager Coco Gauff. Reigning Olympic champion and last year's finalist, Belinda Bencic, is also scheduled to return.

"During the bett1open, all eyes in the world of women's tennis will be on Berlin," said Franziska Giffey, Governing Mayor of Berlin.

This year's bett1open has partnered with PxP EMBASSY as its charity partner. In conjunction with the partnership, 500 Ukrainian refugees have been invited to the tournament's opening ceremony, which will feature a children's choir performance.