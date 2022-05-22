Estonia's Kaia Kanepi knocked out a Top 10 player from a Grand Slam for the 10th time in her career with a come-from-behind victory over No.10 seed Garbiñe Muguruza in Paris.

It's her specialty: with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over World No.10 Garbiñe Muguruza in the first round of the French Open, Kaia Kanepi has bundled another Top 10 seed out of a Grand Slam.

The victory is Kanepi's 19th career win over a seeded player in the first three rounds of a Grand Slam, and she rallied from 6-2, 2-0 down to do so in 2 hours, 6 minutes. Only former World No.1s Serena Williams (29), Venus Williams (22) and Victoria Azarenka (21) have recorded more of these victories among active players.

"It's not easy to play a tough opponent in the first round, but I think I enjoy playing Grand Slams more and I think the motivation is higher than smaller tournaments. I try to be more focused and not too emotional when I play in Slams." - Kaia Kanepi

Ten of Kanepi's now-15 career Top 10 wins have come at majors. She also defeated then-World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open en route to her seventh career Grand Slam quarterfinal. Set to turn 37 on June 10, Kanepi is the oldest player in the women's main draw in Paris, and moves through to face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in Round 2.

The Grand Slam specialist does it again! 👀@KanepiKaia knocks out 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/XHscZbCH02 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 22, 2022

Muguruza drops to 30-7 in the first round of Grand Slams, and the former champion has now lost her opener in Paris in back-to-back years.

Muguruza reacts to latest setback: The defeat added to what's become a season trend for Muguruza: For the fifth time in nine events, she lost after winning the first set.

"I think I started very well, although the first couple of games I was start nervous, but I managed to turn them around and get the first set and be dominating," she said in defeat.

"In the second set, it was a moment where I hesitated maybe to close the match ... get more dominant, and she came out with great tennis and managed to put me in a third set. The third set, I think it was a very good set. It could have [gone] both ways, I have a feeling.

"I've had matches so much in control, but then it's I don't manage to close and it gets complicated. A match is a match and at the end, there's only a winner. I feel that I'm training hard, I'm putting the work, I'm playing tournaments, trying to switch those moments, try to get more confident.

"We're going to keep doing it. At some point, I'm a 100% sure that I'm going to go out there and get those wins that are slipping away right now from me."

Teichmann continues clay-court surge; Czechs through too

There was better success for seeds Sorana Cirstea and Jil Teichmann though, as the pair advanced to Round 2 with the loss of just nine games combined.

No. 26 seed Cirstea was the day's first winner thanks to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Germany's Tatjana Maria, while 23th-seeded Teichmann eased to a 6-2, 6-1 win over American Bernarda Pera in just over an hour. Teichmann, a semifinalist in Madrid and quarterfinalist in Rome, broke serve five times to earn her first career main-draw victory in Paris as Pera racked up 34 unforced errors.

Czech duo Karolina Muchova and Katerina Siniakova also moved through with straight-sets wins. Muchova, playing her first Grand Slam of the season after missing the Australian Open with injury, shook off the rust in a 6-3, 6-3 win over French wildcard Carole Monnet, before Siniakova edged Petra Martic, 6-4, 7-6(6). Two-time quarterfinalist Martic led 3-1 in the opener, and also served for the second set.

Muchova was seeded No.18 in Paris last year, when she made the third round, and the now-World No.81 awaits either No.4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece or France's Clara Burel.

"I'm happy I managed to win in two sets. It was tough match, she was fighting for every ball, every first round is a tricky one," Muchova said. "I'm still getting to the level of my fitness where I was and on clay it's pretty hard ... but I'm trying to do what I can with my team. I'm getting there."