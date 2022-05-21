2022 Roland Garros

Practice and Pressers: Behind the scenes at the French Open

From Iga Swiatek to Simona Halep, the Hologic WTA Tour's best have been busy on the practice courts at Roland Garros.

01 /14
In 2021, Barbora Krejcikova became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to sweep the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

02 /14
World No.1 Iga Swiatek had her pen at the ready as she greeted the patient fans after a practice session.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

03 /14
Set to make her French Open debut, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu couldn't stop smiling when she stepped onto Court Suzanne Lenglen for the first time.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

04 /14
2022 Charleston champion Belinda Bencic was all smiles during Saturday's Kid's Day at Roland Garros.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

05 /14
2018 champion Simona Halep has played 41 matches at Roland Garros, more than any other player in the women's field.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

06 /14
No.5 Anett Kontaveit and No.6 Ons Jabeur were up to their usual hijinks on the practice courts.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

07 /14
2013 semifinalist and former No.1 Victoria Azarenka wasn't holding back during a practice session with Paula Badosa.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

08 /14
2019 semifinalist Amanda Anisimova has every reason to smile in Paris. The 20-year-old is 10-3 on clay after back-to-back quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

09 /14
Iga Swiatek tried to quietly sneak into Ons Jabeur's press conference to retrieve her forgotten water bottle. Everyone noticed.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

10 /14
Recent high school graduate Coco Gauff stuck with private tutoring at Roland Garros, opting to practice with a hitting partner.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

11 /14
A semifinalist last year, No.4 Maria Sakkari honed her game alongside 2018 semifinalist Madison Keys.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

12 /14
Naomi Osaka thought coach Wim Fissette was joking when he told her she would play Amanda Anisimova for the second Slam in a row.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

13 /14
Karolina Muchova is one of eight players from the Czech Republic in the main draw, ranging from 32-year-old Petra Kvitova to 17-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

14 /14
Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula, the two most successful players at the WTA 1000 level over the last two seasons, gear up for a practice session.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

