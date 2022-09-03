From Serena Williams' longevity to Veronika Kudermetova's service masterclass, here are the key numbers and statistics as third-round action at the US Open began.

With the Round of 32 at the US Open in full swing, here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 5.

27 - Years between Serena Williams' first pro match, a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Annie Miller in 1995 Québec City qualifying, and her probable final match, a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the 2022 US Open third round. Serena defeated a Top 10 player in both the third WTA main draw match of her career (beating Mary Pierce 6-3, 7-6(3) in the second round of Chicago 1997) and the second-last (beating Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round of the 2022 US Open).

3:05 - The length of Tomljanovic's win over Serena, the longest match of Day 5 and the third-longest of the US Open so far. Serena's final season has featured her only two matches since 2016 that have exceeded three hours in length. The longest match of her career was her 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 7-6(5) victory over Vera Dushevina in the second round of Madrid 2010, which lasted 3 hours and 26 minutes and in which she saved one match point.

87.8 - Serena Williams' final winning percentage at the US Open, where she finishes with a 108-15 record. It is marginally her best winning percentage of any Grand Slam, just above 87.6% at the Australian Open, 87.5% at Wimbledon and 83% at Roland Garros. Serena has won more US Open matches than any other player in the Open Era.

46 - Minutes needed for Veronika Kudermetova to defeat Dalma Galfi 6-2, 6-0 in the quickest match of the tournament so far. Galfi had won the previous quickest one round before, 6-2, 6-0 over Harriet Dart in 59 minutes. Kudermetova's win featured streaks of 16 consecutive points (to close out the first set and begin the second) and 13 consecutive points (to close out the match).

100 - Percentage of first-serve points won by Kudermetova against Galfi. Kudermetova is also the tournament's first-serve winning percentage leader so far, having won 91 of the 104 points behind her first delivery (88%) in three matches.

18 - Consecutive sets won by Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 6-3 to extend the second-longest set streak of 2022. Coincidentally, Samsonova was the player who snapped the longest: Iga Swiatek won 28 sets in a row in March and April before dropping the opening set to Samsonova in the Stuttgart semifinals. Samsonova is also on a career-best 13-match winning streak.

11 - Consecutive matches won by Caroline Garcia, who has now equalled her career-best winning streak. Garcia previously set this mark in 2017 in winning Wuhan and Beijing back-to-back; following her Cincinnati title two weeks ago, the Frenchwoman matched it with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Bianca Andreescu. (Her 11 matches this time round include two qualifying wins in Cincinnati.)

4 - Players who completed a full house of Grand Slam second-week appearances on Day 5. Caroline Garcia, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Zhang Shuai had all previously reached the fourth round or better at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and have now made that stage at the US Open for the first time this week.

4 - Grand Slam second-week appearances for both Ajla Tomljanovic and Alison Riske-Amritraj. Tomljanovic's win means that the Australian Open is the only major where she is yet to reach the fourth round; Riske-Amritraj is only missing Roland Garros.

2 - Grand Slam second-week appearances for both Veronika Kudermetova (previously a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros this year) and Liudmila Samsonova (who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon 2021).

1 - Ons #Jabeur has reached the Fourth Round at the US Open for the first time in her career - she has now reached the R4 in all four Grand Slam tournaments. Completion.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen #USOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/QGUFuAcji3 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 2, 2022

3 - Guaranteed new US Open semifinalists, as well as one first-time US Open finalist, following the losses of Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu. None of the players remaining in the bottom half of the draw have previously made the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Only Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur and Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff have made a Grand Slam semifinal before.

Day 4's results had already guaranteed a new US Open semifinalist in the top quarter of the draw following Sloane Stephens' exit.

1 - Remaining former US Open champion in the draw -- No.26 seed Victoria Azarenka. The only other player left who has contested a US Open final is No.22 seed Karolina Pliskova, who could meet Azarenka in the fourth round.