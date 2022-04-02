From Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams to Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu, seven WTA stars feature in Forbes' annual list of the Top 10 highest-paid female athletes.

For the third straight year, Naomi Osaka tops Forbes' annual list of the World's highest-paid female athletes. Osaka leads a pack of seven players who placed inside the list's Top 10, including Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Forbes: The World's Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2022

Osaka and Serena are the only two women to place in the Top 50 of Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes. According to Forbes, only six athletes made more than Osaka in off-court endorsements this year.

Forbes' 2022 list highlights the growth in earnings for female athletes. Eight of this year's top-earning female athletes made more than $10 million, twice as many as in 2021. It is the first time more than seven women have crossed that threshold in a single year since the magazine introduced the ranking in 2008. Swiatek, Raducanu and Gauff each crossed that milestone for the first time this year.

Forbes' 25 highest-paid female athletes 2022: WTA Players

No.1 - Naomi Osaka ($51.1 million)

No.2 - Serena Williams ($41.3 million)

No.4 - Emma Raducanu ($18.7 million)

No.5 - Iga Swiatek ($14.9 million)

No.6 - Venus Williams ($12.1 million)

No.7 - Coco Gauff ($11.1 million)

No.9 - Jessica Pegula ($7.6 million)

No.13 - Leylah Fernandez ($7 million)

No.15 - Ons Jabeur ($6.5 million)

No.16 - Paula Badosa ($6.2 million)

No.24 (tie) - Caroline Garcia ($5.2 million)

No.25 (tie) - Garbiñe Muguruza ($5.2 million)

* Forbes' methodology: "The Forbes ranking of the highest-paid female athletes reflects earnings from the calendar year 2022. The on-field earnings figures include base salaries, bonuses, stipends and prize money. The off-field earnings estimates are determined through conversations with industry insiders and reflect annual cash from endorsements, licensing, appearances and memorabilia, as well as businesses operated by the athletes. Forbes does not include investment income like interest payments or dividends but does account for payouts from equity stakes athletes have sold."