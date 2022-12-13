Year in Review

Buffalo Bills superfan Jessica Pegula among top photos of 2022

Here's a look at some of the best shots from the Hologic WTA Tour from the 2022 season.

01 /15
Serena Williams, winner of an Open Era-record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, called time on her legendary career in 2022.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

02 /15
Ashleigh Barty roared her way to her third Grand Slam title, and first on home soil, at the Australian Open. It was the final event of her career.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

03 /15
Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka hit the courts under a beautiful Adelaide dusk sky.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

04 /15
Emma Raducanu earned tremendous support from her fellow Brits in Sydney.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

05 /15
Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan were in sync on their way to the Indian Wells title.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

06 /15
Buffalo Bills superfan Jessica Pegula found time to toss the football around in Dubai.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

07 /15
Karolina Muchova joyfully celebrates a victory in Miami.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

08 /15
Iga Swiatek pulled off a 37-match winning streak this year, peaking with a run to the Roland Garros title.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

09 /15
Zheng Qinwen was the only player to take a set from Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros. She was named the 2022 Newcomer of the Year.

Photo by Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images

10 /15
Coco Gauff made her first Grand Slam singles final and leaped into the Top 10 for the first time in 2022.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

11 /15
Leylah Fernandez finds the light in the corner of the Caja Magica in Madrid.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

12 /15
Ons Jabeur's magical shots propelled her to World No.2 this season.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

13 /15
Beatriz Haddad Maia powered into the Top 20 this year and won the Most Improved Player award.

Photo by Julian Avram/Getty Images

14 /15
Iga Swiatek rode the waves to eight singles titles in 2022, the most by any player in a single season since Serena Williams in 2013.

Photo by Will Lefevre/San Diego Open

15 /15
An emotional Caroline Garcia wrapped up the season with a title at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

