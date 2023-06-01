Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to eight matches after defeating Linda Noskova in straight sets in the second round of Roland Garros.

No.4 seed Elena Rybakina booked her place in the Roland Garros third round for a third straight year, defeating Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour and 26 minutes.

The result was Rybakina's eighth straight victory following her first WTA 1000 clay-court title in Rome two weeks ago. The reigning Wimbledon champion extended her overall 2023 record to 32-7, also including the Indian Wells title and Australian Open final on hard courts.

Noskova, 18, made her tour-level debut exactly 12 months ago after qualifying for Roland Garros 2022. A year later, she has risen to World No.50 after an impressive transition to the Hologic WTA Tour, including a run to her first final in Adelaide this January.

More to come...