No.4 seed Elena Rybakina booked her place in the Roland Garros third round for a third straight year, defeating Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour and 26 minutes.
The result was Rybakina's eighth straight victory following her first WTA 1000 clay-court title in Rome two weeks ago. The reigning Wimbledon champion extended her overall 2023 record to 32-7, also including the Indian Wells title and Australian Open final on hard courts.
Noskova, 18, made her tour-level debut exactly 12 months ago after qualifying for Roland Garros 2022. A year later, she has risen to World No.50 after an impressive transition to the Hologic WTA Tour, including a run to her first final in Adelaide this January.
More to come...