anna-lena friedsam

Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Personal
Coached by Patrice Hopfe
Parents' names are Ludwig and Barbara; brother's name is Sebastian, sister's name is Manuela
Started playing tennis at age 6
Enjoys cooking, trying restaurants and cafés around the world, sports documentaries, going to the cinema, listening to music and reading
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2020 - Lyon; 2015 - Linz.
DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2022 - Warsaw (w/Danilina); 2021 - Nur-Sultan (w/Niculescu); 2019 - Stuttgart (w/Barthel).
Finalist (4): 2023 - Linz (w/Kichenok); 2021 - Bogotá (w/Buzarnescu); 2020 - Rome (w/Olaru); 2016 - Mallorca (w/Siegemund).
ADDITIONAL
WTA 125K Series Titles - Singles (1): 2014 - Suzhou.
German Fed Cup Team, 2020.
Career in Review
2019 - Return to Top 150 after playing first event of season on ITF Circuit in Germany in February; reached two QF on clay, at Nürnberg and Palermo; advanced to 3r at Eastbourne; reached 2r once and fell 1r four times, incl. Wimbledon; fell in qualifying at US Open; 2r at two WTA 125K Series events; won first WTA doubles title at Stuttgart (w/Barthel); won one ITF singles title.
2018 - Opened season with QF run on ITF Circuit in Australia before reaching 2r at Hobart and making 1r exit at Australian Open; did not compete rest of season, undergoing second surgery on shoulder; year-end ranking of No.390.
2017 - Returned to action in September, following surgery on shoulder earlier in year; fell 1r at Linz and in qualifying at Luxembourg, where she reached SF in doubles (w/Lottner); played three events on ITF Circuit, finishing season with title at $25k ITF/Shrewsbury-GBR; ended season ranked outside Top 1000.
2016 - Third Top 100 season (finishing at No.68); semifinalist at Shenzhen (l. A.Radwanska) and quarterfinalist at Nürnberg; advanced to R16 at Australian Open, her best result at a Slam to date (l. A.Radwanska, having led 5-2 in third set); reached 3r at Wimbledon and Eastbourne and 2r at Stuttgart, Rome and Mallorca; made six 1r exits, including Roland Garros and US Open; fell in qualifying twice; R-Up at WTA 125K Series event at San Antonio; reached first WTA doubles final at Mallorca; did not play after US Open due to shoulder injury.
2015 - Second straight Top 100 season (finishing No.99); runner-up at Linz (l. to Pavlyuchenkova in final); QF at Tashkent (l. to Vekic 36 63 75; held 3mp at 5-4 third set); reached 2r five times (incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon); fell 1r seven times (incl. other two majors) and in qualifying seven times; also won one singles title on ITF Circuit.
2014 - First Top 100 season (finishing No.87); SF at Linz (l. to Ka.Pliskova); reached 2r four times; fell 1r five times (incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon) and in qualifying five times (incl. Australian Open); made Top 100 debut on August 11 (rose from No.101 to No.100); won one WTA 125K Series singles title.
2013 - Fell in WTA qualifying six times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open); won four singles titles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.
2012 - Fell in WTA qualifying three times; won six singles titles and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.
2011 - Played first events of career on ITF Circuit.
- Singles
- Doubles
|W/L
|3/3
|1/4
|3/4
|1/3
|2020
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|
R64
|2019
|
-
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|2018
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2017
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2016
|
R16
|
R128
|
R32
|
R128
|2015
|
R128
|
R64
|
R64
|
R128
|2014
|
-
|
R128
|
R128
|
-
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2023
|99
|2022
|120
|145
|2021
|108
|133
|2020
|103
|111
|2019
|144
|145
|2018
|360
|390
|2017
|66
|1025
|2016
|45
|68
|2015
|73
|99
|2014
|76
|87
|2013
|122
|126
|2012
|189
|189
|2011
|610
|655
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2023
|97
|2022
|67
|111
|2021
|37
|92
|2020
|34
|37
|2019
|44
|45
|2018
|326
|587
|2017
|120
|449
|2016
|90
|121
|2015
|243
|244
|2014
|213
|213
|2013
|242
|368
|2012
|333
|338
|2011
|1227
|1229
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Mar 6, 2023
|99
|Feb 27, 2023
|108
|Feb 20, 2023
|107
|Feb 13, 2023
|107
|Feb 6, 2023
|124
|Jan 30, 2023
|119
|Jan 16, 2023
|118
|Jan 9, 2023
|121
|Jan 2, 2023
|120
|Dec 26, 2022
|120
|Dec 19, 2022
|120
|Dec 12, 2022
|121
|Dec 5, 2022
|146
|Nov 28, 2022
|145
|Nov 21, 2022
|143
|Nov 14, 2022
|143
|Nov 7, 2022
|145
|Oct 31, 2022
|184
|Oct 24, 2022
|189
|Oct 17, 2022
|165
|Oct 10, 2022
|165
|Oct 3, 2022
|170
|Sep 26, 2022
|148
|Sep 19, 2022
|144
|Sep 12, 2022
|213
|Aug 29, 2022
|201
|Aug 22, 2022
|207
|Aug 15, 2022
|208
|Aug 8, 2022
|207
|Aug 1, 2022
|207
|Jul 25, 2022
|205
|Jul 18, 2022
|214
|Jul 11, 2022
|220
|Jun 27, 2022
|225
|Jun 20, 2022
|226
|Jun 13, 2022
|225
|Jun 6, 2022
|223
|May 23, 2022
|226
|May 16, 2022
|207
|May 9, 2022
|249
|Apr 25, 2022
|249
|Apr 18, 2022
|184
|Apr 11, 2022
|186
|Apr 4, 2022
|190
|Mar 21, 2022
|184
|Mar 7, 2022
|184
|Feb 28, 2022
|125
|Feb 21, 2022
|128
|Feb 14, 2022
|128
|Feb 7, 2022
|131
|Jan 31, 2022
|133
|Jan 17, 2022
|138
|Jan 10, 2022
|140
|Jan 3, 2022
|140
|Dec 27, 2021
|140
|Dec 20, 2021
|139
|Dec 13, 2021
|139
|Dec 6, 2021
|136
|Nov 29, 2021
|137
|Nov 22, 2021
|134
|Nov 15, 2021
|133
|Nov 8, 2021
|134
|Nov 1, 2021
|137
|Oct 25, 2021
|137
|Oct 18, 2021
|135
|Oct 4, 2021
|133
|Sep 27, 2021
|131
|Sep 20, 2021
|130
|Sep 13, 2021
|126
|Aug 30, 2021
|125
|Aug 23, 2021
|125
|Aug 16, 2021
|126
|Aug 9, 2021
|129
|Aug 2, 2021
|128
|Jul 26, 2021
|129
|Jul 19, 2021
|119
|Jul 12, 2021
|115
|Jun 28, 2021
|115
|Jun 21, 2021
|108
|Jun 14, 2021
|109
|May 31, 2021
|114
|May 24, 2021
|114
|May 17, 2021
|110
|May 10, 2021
|110
|Apr 26, 2021
|111
|Apr 19, 2021
|125
|Apr 12, 2021
|123
|Apr 5, 2021
|122
|Mar 22, 2021
|125
|Mar 15, 2021
|122
|Mar 8, 2021
|118
|Mar 1, 2021
|116
|Feb 22, 2021
|116
|Feb 8, 2021
|111
|Feb 1, 2021
|111
|Jan 25, 2021
|111
|Jan 18, 2021
|111
|Jan 11, 2021
|111
|Jan 4, 2021
|111
|Dec 28, 2020
|111
|Dec 21, 2020
|111
|Dec 14, 2020
|111
|Dec 7, 2020
|111
|Nov 30, 2020
|111
|Nov 23, 2020
|111
|Nov 16, 2020
|111
|Nov 9, 2020
|109
|Nov 2, 2020
|109
|Oct 26, 2020
|108
|Oct 19, 2020
|107
|Oct 12, 2020
|107
|Sep 28, 2020
|104
|Sep 21, 2020
|104
|Sep 14, 2020
|103
|Aug 31, 2020
|109
|Aug 17, 2020
|108
|Aug 10, 2020
|107
|Mar 16, 2020
|106
|Mar 9, 2020
|106
|Mar 2, 2020
|136
|Feb 24, 2020
|134
|Feb 17, 2020
|136
|Feb 10, 2020
|133
|Feb 3, 2020
|132
|Jan 20, 2020
|135
|Jan 13, 2020
|135
|Jan 6, 2020
|141
|Dec 30, 2019
|145
|Dec 23, 2019
|145
|Dec 16, 2019
|145
|Dec 9, 2019
|147
|Dec 2, 2019
|147
|Nov 25, 2019
|147
|Nov 18, 2019
|147
|Nov 11, 2019
|145
|Nov 4, 2019
|145
|Oct 21, 2019
|144
|Oct 14, 2019
|144
|Oct 7, 2019
|166
|Sep 30, 2019
|192
|Sep 23, 2019
|208
|Sep 16, 2019
|206
|Sep 9, 2019
|208
|Aug 26, 2019
|232
|Aug 19, 2019
|231
|Aug 12, 2019
|229
|Aug 5, 2019
|229
|Jul 29, 2019
|227
|Jul 22, 2019
|280
|Jul 15, 2019
|280
|Jul 1, 2019
|286
|Jun 24, 2019
|356
|Jun 17, 2019
|358
|Jun 10, 2019
|358
|May 27, 2019
|380
|May 20, 2019
|523
|May 13, 2019
|522
|May 6, 2019
|517
|Apr 29, 2019
|518
|Apr 22, 2019
|681
|Apr 15, 2019
|673
|Apr 8, 2019
|673
|Apr 1, 2019
|674
|Jan 14, 2019
|739
|Jan 7, 2019
|481
|Dec 31, 2018
|483
|Dec 24, 2018
|558
|Dec 17, 2018
|558
|Dec 10, 2018
|554
|Dec 3, 2018
|552
|Nov 26, 2018
|555
|Nov 19, 2018
|557
|Nov 12, 2018
|391
|Nov 5, 2018
|390
|Oct 29, 2018
|388
|Oct 22, 2018
|388
|Oct 15, 2018
|385
|Oct 8, 2018
|377
|Oct 1, 2018
|363
|Sep 24, 2018
|360
|Sep 17, 2018
|369
|Sep 10, 2018
|370
|Aug 27, 2018
|374
|Aug 20, 2018
|371
|Aug 13, 2018
|367
|Aug 6, 2018
|368
|Jul 30, 2018
|368
|Jul 23, 2018
|370
|Jul 16, 2018
|365
|Jul 2, 2018
|369
|Jun 25, 2018
|369
|Jun 18, 2018
|365
|Jun 11, 2018
|369
|May 28, 2018
|370
|May 21, 2018
|370
|May 14, 2018
|369
|May 7, 2018
|374
|Apr 30, 2018
|372
|Apr 23, 2018
|370
|Apr 16, 2018
|370
|Apr 9, 2018
|368
|Apr 2, 2018
|369
|Mar 19, 2018
|368
|Mar 5, 2018
|364
|Feb 26, 2018
|368
|Feb 19, 2018
|368
|Feb 12, 2018
|367
|Feb 5, 2018
|367
|Jan 29, 2018
|366
|Jan 15, 2018
|388
|Jan 8, 2018
|507
|Jan 1, 2018
|509
|Dec 25, 2017
|508
|Dec 18, 2017
|511
|Dec 11, 2017
|510
|Dec 4, 2017
|512
|Nov 27, 2017
|507
|Nov 20, 2017
|507
|Nov 13, 2017
|1006
|Nov 6, 2017
|1025
|Oct 30, 2017
|1028
|Oct 23, 2017
|1029
|Oct 16, 2017
|1052
|Oct 9, 2017
|1097
|Aug 28, 2017
|958
|Aug 21, 2017
|938
|Aug 14, 2017
|940
|Aug 7, 2017
|933
|Jul 31, 2017
|927
|Jul 24, 2017
|927
|Jul 17, 2017
|925
|Jul 3, 2017
|316
|Jun 26, 2017
|312
|Jun 19, 2017
|252
|Jun 12, 2017
|229
|May 29, 2017
|224
|May 22, 2017
|218
|May 15, 2017
|182
|May 8, 2017
|154
|May 1, 2017
|154
|Apr 24, 2017
|152
|Apr 17, 2017
|135
|Apr 10, 2017
|136
|Apr 3, 2017
|138
|Mar 20, 2017
|137
|Mar 6, 2017
|111
|Feb 27, 2017
|112
|Feb 20, 2017
|112
|Feb 13, 2017
|114
|Feb 6, 2017
|117
|Jan 30, 2017
|116
|Jan 16, 2017
|76
|Jan 9, 2017
|77
|Jan 2, 2017
|66
|Dec 26, 2016
|67
|Dec 19, 2016
|67
|Dec 12, 2016
|67
|Dec 5, 2016
|67
|Nov 28, 2016
|67
|Nov 21, 2016
|67
|Nov 14, 2016
|67
|Nov 7, 2016
|68
|Oct 31, 2016
|68
|Oct 24, 2016
|67
|Oct 17, 2016
|68
|Oct 10, 2016
|58
|Oct 3, 2016
|54
|Sep 26, 2016
|52
|Sep 19, 2016
|50
|Sep 12, 2016
|50
|Aug 29, 2016
|46
|Aug 22, 2016
|46
|Aug 15, 2016
|45
|Aug 8, 2016
|46
|Aug 1, 2016
|47
|Jul 25, 2016
|46
|Jul 18, 2016
|47
|Jul 11, 2016
|48
|Jun 27, 2016
|57
|Jun 20, 2016
|58
|Jun 13, 2016
|51
|Jun 6, 2016
|52
|May 23, 2016
|48
|May 16, 2016
|49
|May 9, 2016
|50
|May 2, 2016
|51
|Apr 25, 2016
|53
|Apr 18, 2016
|52
|Apr 11, 2016
|52
|Apr 4, 2016
|52
|Mar 21, 2016
|52
|Mar 7, 2016
|61
|Feb 29, 2016
|60
|Feb 22, 2016
|55
|Feb 15, 2016
|55
|Feb 8, 2016
|52
|Feb 1, 2016
|52
|Jan 18, 2016
|82
|Jan 11, 2016
|83
|Jan 4, 2016
|95
|Dec 28, 2015
|95
|Dec 21, 2015
|95
|Dec 14, 2015
|95
|Dec 7, 2015
|95
|Nov 30, 2015
|95
|Nov 23, 2015
|95
|Nov 16, 2015
|95
|Nov 9, 2015
|99
|Nov 2, 2015
|93
|Oct 26, 2015
|93
|Oct 19, 2015
|96
|Oct 12, 2015
|118
|Oct 5, 2015
|103
|Sep 28, 2015
|109
|Sep 21, 2015
|108
|Sep 14, 2015
|108
|Aug 31, 2015
|80
|Aug 24, 2015
|80
|Aug 17, 2015
|78
|Aug 10, 2015
|79
|Aug 3, 2015
|80
|Jul 27, 2015
|79
|Jul 20, 2015
|73
|Jul 13, 2015
|76
|Jun 29, 2015
|87
|Jun 22, 2015
|87
|Jun 15, 2015
|97
|Jun 8, 2015
|97
|May 25, 2015
|105
|May 18, 2015
|103
|May 11, 2015
|104
|May 4, 2015
|104
|Apr 27, 2015
|102
|Apr 20, 2015
|104
|Apr 13, 2015
|106
|Apr 6, 2015
|102
|Mar 23, 2015
|102
|Mar 9, 2015
|100
|Mar 2, 2015
|99
|Feb 23, 2015
|100
|Feb 16, 2015
|93
|Feb 9, 2015
|97
|Feb 2, 2015
|97
|Jan 19, 2015
|98
|Jan 12, 2015
|98
|Jan 5, 2015
|93
|Dec 29, 2014
|85
|Dec 22, 2014
|85
|Dec 15, 2014
|85
|Dec 8, 2014
|85
|Dec 1, 2014
|85
|Nov 24, 2014
|85
|Nov 17, 2014
|85
|Nov 10, 2014
|83
|Nov 3, 2014
|87
|Oct 27, 2014
|81
|Oct 20, 2014
|81
|Oct 13, 2014
|76
|Oct 6, 2014
|94
|Sep 29, 2014
|90
|Sep 22, 2014
|93
|Sep 15, 2014
|95
|Sep 8, 2014
|85
|Aug 25, 2014
|100
|Aug 18, 2014
|100
|Aug 11, 2014
|100
|Aug 4, 2014
|101
|Jul 28, 2014
|102
|Jul 21, 2014
|115
|Jul 14, 2014
|118
|Jul 7, 2014
|115
|Jun 23, 2014
|110
|Jun 16, 2014
|111
|Jun 9, 2014
|111
|May 26, 2014
|108