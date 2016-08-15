anna-lena friedsam

Ranking

Latest Player News

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R16 x1
W/L
8/14
2016

Australian Open

R16 x1
2016

Roland Garros

R64 x1
2015

Wimbledon

R32 x1
2016

US Open

R64 x1
2020

Personal

Coached by Patrice Hopfe
Parents' names are Ludwig and Barbara; brother's name is Sebastian, sister's name is Manuela
Started playing tennis at age 6
Enjoys cooking, trying restaurants and cafés around the world, sports documentaries, going to the cinema, listening to music and reading

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2020 - Lyon; 2015 - Linz.

DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2022 - Warsaw (w/Danilina); 2021 - Nur-Sultan (w/Niculescu); 2019 - Stuttgart (w/Barthel).
Finalist (4): 2023 - Linz (w/Kichenok); 2021 - Bogotá (w/Buzarnescu); 2020 - Rome (w/Olaru); 2016 - Mallorca (w/Siegemund).

ADDITIONAL
WTA 125K Series Titles - Singles (1): 2014 - Suzhou.
German Fed Cup Team, 2020.

Career in Review

2019 - Return to Top 150 after playing first event of season on ITF Circuit in Germany in February; reached two QF on clay, at Nürnberg and Palermo; advanced to 3r at Eastbourne; reached 2r once and fell 1r four times, incl. Wimbledon; fell in qualifying at US Open; 2r at two WTA 125K Series events; won first WTA doubles title at Stuttgart (w/Barthel); won one ITF singles title.

2018 - Opened season with QF run on ITF Circuit in Australia before reaching 2r at Hobart and making 1r exit at Australian Open; did not compete rest of season, undergoing second surgery on shoulder; year-end ranking of No.390.

2017 - Returned to action in September, following surgery on shoulder earlier in year; fell 1r at Linz and in qualifying at Luxembourg, where she reached SF in doubles (w/Lottner); played three events on ITF Circuit, finishing season with title at $25k ITF/Shrewsbury-GBR; ended season ranked outside Top 1000.

2016 - Third Top 100 season (finishing at No.68); semifinalist at Shenzhen (l. A.Radwanska) and quarterfinalist at Nürnberg; advanced to R16 at Australian Open, her best result at a Slam to date (l. A.Radwanska, having led 5-2 in third set); reached 3r at Wimbledon and Eastbourne and 2r at Stuttgart, Rome and Mallorca; made six 1r exits, including Roland Garros and US Open; fell in qualifying twice; R-Up at WTA 125K Series event at San Antonio; reached first WTA doubles final at Mallorca; did not play after US Open due to shoulder injury.

2015 - Second straight Top 100 season (finishing No.99); runner-up at Linz (l. to Pavlyuchenkova in final); QF at Tashkent (l. to Vekic 36 63 75; held 3mp at 5-4 third set); reached 2r five times (incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon); fell 1r seven times (incl. other two majors) and in qualifying seven times; also won one singles title on ITF Circuit.

2014 - First Top 100 season (finishing No.87); SF at Linz (l. to Ka.Pliskova); reached 2r four times; fell 1r five times (incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon) and in qualifying five times (incl. Australian Open); made Top 100 debut on August 11 (rose from No.101 to No.100); won one WTA 125K Series singles title.

2013 - Fell in WTA qualifying six times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open); won four singles titles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2012 - Fell in WTA qualifying three times; won six singles titles and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.

2011 - Played first events of career on ITF Circuit.

Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2023 99
2022 120 145
2021 108 133
2020 103 111
2019 144 145
2018 360 390
2017 66 1025
2016 45 68
2015 73 99
2014 76 87
2013 122 126
2012 189 189
2011 610 655
2023 97
2022 67 111
2021 37 92
2020 34 37
2019 44 45
2018 326 587
2017 120 449
2016 90 121
2015 243 244
2014 213 213
2013 242 368
2012 333 338
2011 1227 1229
Mar 6, 2023 99
Feb 27, 2023 108
Feb 20, 2023 107
Feb 13, 2023 107
Feb 6, 2023 124
Jan 30, 2023 119
Jan 16, 2023 118
Jan 9, 2023 121
Jan 2, 2023 120
Dec 26, 2022 120
Dec 19, 2022 120
Dec 12, 2022 121
Dec 5, 2022 146
Nov 28, 2022 145
Nov 21, 2022 143
Nov 14, 2022 143
Nov 7, 2022 145
Oct 31, 2022 184
Oct 24, 2022 189
Oct 17, 2022 165
Oct 10, 2022 165
Oct 3, 2022 170
Sep 26, 2022 148
Sep 19, 2022 144
Sep 12, 2022 213
Aug 29, 2022 201
Aug 22, 2022 207
Aug 15, 2022 208
Aug 8, 2022 207
Aug 1, 2022 207
Jul 25, 2022 205
Jul 18, 2022 214
Jul 11, 2022 220
Jun 27, 2022 225
Jun 20, 2022 226
Jun 13, 2022 225
Jun 6, 2022 223
May 23, 2022 226
May 16, 2022 207
May 9, 2022 249
Apr 25, 2022 249
Apr 18, 2022 184
Apr 11, 2022 186
Apr 4, 2022 190
Mar 21, 2022 184
Mar 7, 2022 184
Feb 28, 2022 125
Feb 21, 2022 128
Feb 14, 2022 128
Feb 7, 2022 131
Jan 31, 2022 133
Jan 17, 2022 138
Jan 10, 2022 140
Jan 3, 2022 140
Dec 27, 2021 140
Dec 20, 2021 139
Dec 13, 2021 139
Dec 6, 2021 136
Nov 29, 2021 137
Nov 22, 2021 134
Nov 15, 2021 133
Nov 8, 2021 134
Nov 1, 2021 137
Oct 25, 2021 137
Oct 18, 2021 135
Oct 4, 2021 133
Sep 27, 2021 131
Sep 20, 2021 130
Sep 13, 2021 126
Aug 30, 2021 125
Aug 23, 2021 125
Aug 16, 2021 126
Aug 9, 2021 129
Aug 2, 2021 128
Jul 26, 2021 129
Jul 19, 2021 119
Jul 12, 2021 115
Jun 28, 2021 115
Jun 21, 2021 108
Jun 14, 2021 109
May 31, 2021 114
May 24, 2021 114
May 17, 2021 110
May 10, 2021 110
Apr 26, 2021 111
Apr 19, 2021 125
Apr 12, 2021 123
Apr 5, 2021 122
Mar 22, 2021 125
Mar 15, 2021 122
Mar 8, 2021 118
Mar 1, 2021 116
Feb 22, 2021 116
Feb 8, 2021 111
Feb 1, 2021 111
Jan 25, 2021 111
Jan 18, 2021 111
Jan 11, 2021 111
Jan 4, 2021 111
Dec 28, 2020 111
Dec 21, 2020 111
Dec 14, 2020 111
Dec 7, 2020 111
Nov 30, 2020 111
Nov 23, 2020 111
Nov 16, 2020 111
Nov 9, 2020 109
Nov 2, 2020 109
Oct 26, 2020 108
Oct 19, 2020 107
Oct 12, 2020 107
Sep 28, 2020 104
Sep 21, 2020 104
Sep 14, 2020 103
Aug 31, 2020 109
Aug 17, 2020 108
Aug 10, 2020 107
Mar 16, 2020 106
Mar 9, 2020 106
Mar 2, 2020 136
Feb 24, 2020 134
Feb 17, 2020 136
Feb 10, 2020 133
Feb 3, 2020 132
Jan 20, 2020 135
Jan 13, 2020 135
Jan 6, 2020 141
Dec 30, 2019 145
Dec 23, 2019 145
Dec 16, 2019 145
Dec 9, 2019 147
Dec 2, 2019 147
Nov 25, 2019 147
Nov 18, 2019 147
Nov 11, 2019 145
Nov 4, 2019 145
Oct 21, 2019 144
Oct 14, 2019 144
Oct 7, 2019 166
Sep 30, 2019 192
Sep 23, 2019 208
Sep 16, 2019 206
Sep 9, 2019 208
Aug 26, 2019 232
Aug 19, 2019 231
Aug 12, 2019 229
Aug 5, 2019 229
Jul 29, 2019 227
Jul 22, 2019 280
Jul 15, 2019 280
Jul 1, 2019 286
Jun 24, 2019 356
Jun 17, 2019 358
Jun 10, 2019 358
May 27, 2019 380
May 20, 2019 523
May 13, 2019 522
May 6, 2019 517
Apr 29, 2019 518
Apr 22, 2019 681
Apr 15, 2019 673
Apr 8, 2019 673
Apr 1, 2019 674
Jan 14, 2019 739
Jan 7, 2019 481
Dec 31, 2018 483
Dec 24, 2018 558
Dec 17, 2018 558
Dec 10, 2018 554
Dec 3, 2018 552
Nov 26, 2018 555
Nov 19, 2018 557
Nov 12, 2018 391
Nov 5, 2018 390
Oct 29, 2018 388
Oct 22, 2018 388
Oct 15, 2018 385
Oct 8, 2018 377
Oct 1, 2018 363
Sep 24, 2018 360
Sep 17, 2018 369
Sep 10, 2018 370
Aug 27, 2018 374
Aug 20, 2018 371
Aug 13, 2018 367
Aug 6, 2018 368
Jul 30, 2018 368
Jul 23, 2018 370
Jul 16, 2018 365
Jul 2, 2018 369
Jun 25, 2018 369
Jun 18, 2018 365
Jun 11, 2018 369
May 28, 2018 370
May 21, 2018 370
May 14, 2018 369
May 7, 2018 374
Apr 30, 2018 372
Apr 23, 2018 370
Apr 16, 2018 370
Apr 9, 2018 368
Apr 2, 2018 369
Mar 19, 2018 368
Mar 5, 2018 364
Feb 26, 2018 368
Feb 19, 2018 368
Feb 12, 2018 367
Feb 5, 2018 367
Jan 29, 2018 366
Jan 15, 2018 388
Jan 8, 2018 507
Jan 1, 2018 509
Dec 25, 2017 508
Dec 18, 2017 511
Dec 11, 2017 510
Dec 4, 2017 512
Nov 27, 2017 507
Nov 20, 2017 507
Nov 13, 2017 1006
Nov 6, 2017 1025
Oct 30, 2017 1028
Oct 23, 2017 1029
Oct 16, 2017 1052
Oct 9, 2017 1097
Aug 28, 2017 958
Aug 21, 2017 938
Aug 14, 2017 940
Aug 7, 2017 933
Jul 31, 2017 927
Jul 24, 2017 927
Jul 17, 2017 925
Jul 3, 2017 316
Jun 26, 2017 312
Jun 19, 2017 252
Jun 12, 2017 229
May 29, 2017 224
May 22, 2017 218
May 15, 2017 182
May 8, 2017 154
May 1, 2017 154
Apr 24, 2017 152
Apr 17, 2017 135
Apr 10, 2017 136
Apr 3, 2017 138
Mar 20, 2017 137
Mar 6, 2017 111
Feb 27, 2017 112
Feb 20, 2017 112
Feb 13, 2017 114
Feb 6, 2017 117
Jan 30, 2017 116
Jan 16, 2017 76
Jan 9, 2017 77
Jan 2, 2017 66
Dec 26, 2016 67
Dec 19, 2016 67
Dec 12, 2016 67
Dec 5, 2016 67
Nov 28, 2016 67
Nov 21, 2016 67
Nov 14, 2016 67
Nov 7, 2016 68
Oct 31, 2016 68
Oct 24, 2016 67
Oct 17, 2016 68
Oct 10, 2016 58
Oct 3, 2016 54
Sep 26, 2016 52
Sep 19, 2016 50
Sep 12, 2016 50
Aug 29, 2016 46
Aug 22, 2016 46
Aug 15, 2016 45
Aug 8, 2016 46
Aug 1, 2016 47
Jul 25, 2016 46
Jul 18, 2016 47
Jul 11, 2016 48
Jun 27, 2016 57
Jun 20, 2016 58
Jun 13, 2016 51
Jun 6, 2016 52
May 23, 2016 48
May 16, 2016 49
May 9, 2016 50
May 2, 2016 51
Apr 25, 2016 53
Apr 18, 2016 52
Apr 11, 2016 52
Apr 4, 2016 52
Mar 21, 2016 52
Mar 7, 2016 61
Feb 29, 2016 60
Feb 22, 2016 55
Feb 15, 2016 55
Feb 8, 2016 52
Feb 1, 2016 52
Jan 18, 2016 82
Jan 11, 2016 83
Jan 4, 2016 95
Dec 28, 2015 95
Dec 21, 2015 95
Dec 14, 2015 95
Dec 7, 2015 95
Nov 30, 2015 95
Nov 23, 2015 95
Nov 16, 2015 95
Nov 9, 2015 99
Nov 2, 2015 93
Oct 26, 2015 93
Oct 19, 2015 96
Oct 12, 2015 118
Oct 5, 2015 103
Sep 28, 2015 109
Sep 21, 2015 108
Sep 14, 2015 108
Aug 31, 2015 80
Aug 24, 2015 80
Aug 17, 2015 78
Aug 10, 2015 79
Aug 3, 2015 80
Jul 27, 2015 79
Jul 20, 2015 73
Jul 13, 2015 76
Jun 29, 2015 87
Jun 22, 2015 87
Jun 15, 2015 97
Jun 8, 2015 97
May 25, 2015 105
May 18, 2015 103
May 11, 2015 104
May 4, 2015 104
Apr 27, 2015 102
Apr 20, 2015 104
Apr 13, 2015 106
Apr 6, 2015 102
Mar 23, 2015 102
Mar 9, 2015 100
Mar 2, 2015 99
Feb 23, 2015 100
Feb 16, 2015 93
Feb 9, 2015 97
Feb 2, 2015 97
Jan 19, 2015 98
Jan 12, 2015 98
Jan 5, 2015 93
Dec 29, 2014 85
Dec 22, 2014 85
Dec 15, 2014 85
Dec 8, 2014 85
Dec 1, 2014 85
Nov 24, 2014 85
Nov 17, 2014 85
Nov 10, 2014 83
Nov 3, 2014 87
Oct 27, 2014 81
Oct 20, 2014 81
Oct 13, 2014 76
Oct 6, 2014 94
Sep 29, 2014 90
Sep 22, 2014 93
Sep 15, 2014 95
Sep 8, 2014 85
Aug 25, 2014 100
Aug 18, 2014 100
Aug 11, 2014 100
Aug 4, 2014 101
Jul 28, 2014 102
Jul 21, 2014 115
Jul 14, 2014 118
Jul 7, 2014 115
Jun 23, 2014 110
Jun 16, 2014 111
Jun 9, 2014 111
May 26, 2014 108