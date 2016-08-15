anna-lena friedsam

Personal

Coached by Patrice Hopfe

Parents' names are Ludwig and Barbara; brother's name is Sebastian, sister's name is Manuela

Started playing tennis at age 6

Enjoys cooking, trying restaurants and cafés around the world, sports documentaries, going to the cinema, listening to music and reading

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (2): 2020 - Lyon; 2015 - Linz.



DOUBLES

Winner (3): 2022 - Warsaw (w/Danilina); 2021 - Nur-Sultan (w/Niculescu); 2019 - Stuttgart (w/Barthel).

Finalist (4): 2023 - Linz (w/Kichenok); 2021 - Bogotá (w/Buzarnescu); 2020 - Rome (w/Olaru); 2016 - Mallorca (w/Siegemund).



ADDITIONAL

WTA 125K Series Titles - Singles (1): 2014 - Suzhou.

German Fed Cup Team, 2020.

Career in Review

2019 - Return to Top 150 after playing first event of season on ITF Circuit in Germany in February; reached two QF on clay, at Nürnberg and Palermo; advanced to 3r at Eastbourne; reached 2r once and fell 1r four times, incl. Wimbledon; fell in qualifying at US Open; 2r at two WTA 125K Series events; won first WTA doubles title at Stuttgart (w/Barthel); won one ITF singles title.



2018 - Opened season with QF run on ITF Circuit in Australia before reaching 2r at Hobart and making 1r exit at Australian Open; did not compete rest of season, undergoing second surgery on shoulder; year-end ranking of No.390.



2017 - Returned to action in September, following surgery on shoulder earlier in year; fell 1r at Linz and in qualifying at Luxembourg, where she reached SF in doubles (w/Lottner); played three events on ITF Circuit, finishing season with title at $25k ITF/Shrewsbury-GBR; ended season ranked outside Top 1000.



2016 - Third Top 100 season (finishing at No.68); semifinalist at Shenzhen (l. A.Radwanska) and quarterfinalist at Nürnberg; advanced to R16 at Australian Open, her best result at a Slam to date (l. A.Radwanska, having led 5-2 in third set); reached 3r at Wimbledon and Eastbourne and 2r at Stuttgart, Rome and Mallorca; made six 1r exits, including Roland Garros and US Open; fell in qualifying twice; R-Up at WTA 125K Series event at San Antonio; reached first WTA doubles final at Mallorca; did not play after US Open due to shoulder injury.



2015 - Second straight Top 100 season (finishing No.99); runner-up at Linz (l. to Pavlyuchenkova in final); QF at Tashkent (l. to Vekic 36 63 75; held 3mp at 5-4 third set); reached 2r five times (incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon); fell 1r seven times (incl. other two majors) and in qualifying seven times; also won one singles title on ITF Circuit.



2014 - First Top 100 season (finishing No.87); SF at Linz (l. to Ka.Pliskova); reached 2r four times; fell 1r five times (incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon) and in qualifying five times (incl. Australian Open); made Top 100 debut on August 11 (rose from No.101 to No.100); won one WTA 125K Series singles title.



2013 - Fell in WTA qualifying six times (incl. Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open); won four singles titles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.



2012 - Fell in WTA qualifying three times; won six singles titles and two doubles titles on ITF Circuit.



2011 - Played first events of career on ITF Circuit.