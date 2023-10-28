CANCUN, Mexico -- Jessica Pegula scored her third victory over a No.1 player this year with a definitive 6-4, 6-3 win against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun.

Earlier this year, Pegula defeated Iga Swiatek in Montreal and the United Cup in Sydney.

For Sabalenka, the battle with Swiatek for the year-end top ranking intensifies.

After a 0-3 singles drought at last year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Pegula, at 2-0, is the only undefeated player left in the Bacalar Group, while Sabalenka drops to 1-1. If Elena Rybakina can hold off Sakkari in the night match, Pegula would win the group and advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

It was another breakthrough for the 29-year-old American. She had lost four of her previous five matches against Sabalenka. Pegula is now 49-0 this year after winning the first set and an impressive 7-4 against opponents in the Top 10. Pegula is the first American to produce five straight Top 10 wins since Sloane Stephens in 2018.

Sabalenka scrambled to save two break points in her opening service game, but at 2-all, Pegula broke through. Two double faults put Sabalenka in a love-40 hold and a wide forehand gave Pegula her first substantial lead.

With Sabalenka serving at 2-4, it happened again when she lashed a backhand wide. Serving for the set a second time, Pegula closed it out with a terrific backhand that Sabalenka was unable to dig out.

Sabalenka lost her first two service games of the second set and ultimately trailed 4-0 before holding serve twice.

With Pegula serving at 5-3, she crafted two match points -- but lost them both, one on a double fault. Subsequently, Sabalenka lost her first three service points, but saved three more match points before Pegula closed it out.

Sabalenka sabotaged herself with 33 unforced errors and only 15 winners. Pegula was a typically tidy 12 and 17.