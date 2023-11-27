The Brisbane International returns to the calendar for the first time since 2020. The WTA 500 event features a 64-player draw with 16 first-round byes and a 24-team doubles draw. The tournament is played on outdoor hard courts at the Queensland Tennis Centre. The Australian Open Dunlop ball will be used.

Main-draw play begins on Sunday, Dec. 31.

When are the finals?

The doubles final will be played on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m.

The single final will be played on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Who are the defending champions?

Former No.1 Karolina Pliskova dominated the tournament in its last two stagings, winning in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020. She won her third Brisbane title in 2020 by defeating Madison Keys 6–4, 4–6, 7–5 in the final.

Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova took the 2020 doubles title, defeating Ashleigh Barty and Kiki Bertens 3–6, 7–6(7) [10–8].

Who is playing?

Reigning Australian Open champion and World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka leads a marquee field in Brisbane, which includes No.4 Elena Rybakina and the return of former No.1 Naomi Osaka.

Projected Top 10 seeds:

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Elena Rybakina

3. Karolina Muchova

4. Madison Keys

5. Jelena Ostapenko

6. Liudmila Samsonova

7. Daria Kasatkina

8. Veronika Kudermetova

9. Ekaterina Alexandrova

10. Victoria Azarenka

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will take place on Dec. 30.

What are the points and prize money on offer?

First round: 1 point/ $12,200

Second round: 32 points/ 14,000

Round of 16: 60 points/ $20,400

Quarterfinals: 108 points/ $38,000

Semifinals: 195 points/ $79,000

Finalist: 325 points/ $135,000

Champion: 500 points/ $220,000