The quarterfinals of the Miami Open are now set -- but which was your favorite rally of the fourth round? Vote below.

Is there a cheekier way to troll your opponent than a drop shot return winner? Yulia Putintseva, owner of one of the best drop shots on tour, pulled it off to break Anhelina Kalinina in the very first game.

Caroline Garcia's net-swarming tactics paid off in her upset of Coco Gauff. Arguably her most aesthetically pleasing shot was this no-look leaping backhand smash -- "à la Suzanne Lenglen", as the commentator marvelled.

As any amateur player knows, blustery conditions are some of the worst to play tennis in. Anhelina Kalinina made it look simple, though. Faced with a high ball visibly moving around in the wind as it slowly came down, the Ukrainian simply took it early and lasered a backhand down the line.

When a net cord bounced a ball right into Iga Swiatek's backhand strike zone, few would have given Ekaterina Alexandrova much chance of staying in the point any longer, let alone winning it. But Alexandrova ran everything down -- from outside one tramline to outside the other and back -- before finally finding a backhand pass.

Emma Navarro came out on top of a cat-and-mouse drop shot exchange with Jessica Pegula, flicking a finely angled backhand to pass her fellow American at net.