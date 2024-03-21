The last 16 of the Miami Open is set -- but which was your favorite rally of the third round? Vote below.

10. Stretched far out wide by Anhelina Kalinina, Aryna Sabalenka slammed a forehand down the line to immediately turn the point around.

9. Emma Navarro and Jasmine Paolini set the tone for their three-set battle as they went toe-to-toe from line to line for 18 shots in the very first game, with Navarro eventually finding a forehand to wrong-foot Paolini.

8. Iga Swiatek showed off some superb athletic scrambling to combat the power and finesse Linda Noskova threw at her, motoring backwards to finish the point off with an overhead.

7. Maria Sakkari came out on top of a high-octane exchange against Dayana Yastremska, redirecting the Ukrainian's pace to find a winning crosscourt backhand.

6. A few games later, it was Yastremska's turn to steal a point, coming up with a stab volley at full stretch.

5. Naomi Osaka and Caroline Garcia stretched each other to the limit as the second set of their match reached its business end, and it was Osaka's final backhand lunge that sealed it.

4. A phenomenal lob from Taylor Townsend set the American up for a sweetly angled forehand winner.

3. Getting a dead net cord when you're stuck way behind the baseline? No problem if you're as fast as Yulia Putintseva, who scurried up to it in time to flick a nifty winner pass Greet Minnen.

2. Leylah Fernandez's commitment to coming forward is always a boon for highlight reels, and it was on full display in her match against Jessica Pegula. Trailing 3-2 in the second set, she showed off her artistry by ghosting in and, despite only being at the service line, pulling off a deftly backspun backhand volley.

1. Two games later, Fernandez was it at again, swiftly turning defense into attack and finishing with more stellar net play.