NEW YORK -- No.5 seed Jasmine Paolini and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu played a thriller under the lights of Louis Armstrong Stadium on Day 2 at the US Open, and once again, the Italian prevailed, winning 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. The first-round victory was Paolini's third over Andreescu this season, with all three meetings coming in the last three Grand Slams.

Paolini will face former No.1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round. Pliskova advanced by defeating Mayar Sherif 6-3, 0-6, 7-5.

No.6 seed Jessica Pegula closed out the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Shelby Rogers, who announced last week that the US Open would be her final professional tournament.

Three takeaways from an emotional night session in New York.

Paolini's physicality and mentality won the day: On a day that saw two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka throw down a performance on Louis Armstrong Stadium to remind everyone of her champion's pedigree, the stars felt aligned for a similar display from Andreescu. The 24-year-old Canadian was playing her first US Open since 2022, having skipped the event last year due to injury. She was fired up from the start, weaving her all-court hard-court game to perfection to lead 5-3.

Paolini never panicked. The 28-year-old Italian is in the midst of a breakthrough season after winning her first WTA 1000 title in Dubai and making back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. She even has an Olympic gold medal in doubles to add to her phenomenal 2024 resume.

Paolini kept her cool and her focus to take Andreescu into a first-set tiebreak. It wasn't enough to steal the set, but Paolini worked hard to remind herself she was still in position to win.

"It was tough after the first set," Paolini told reporters after the match. "I was close to win it, but not enough. I was repeating to myself to try to relax a little bit because I was a little bit nervous. The forehand wasn't working I think the first set, but then I tried to push more, to be more relaxed.

"I think I started to hit the ball better. I'm happy that my level could rise up a little bit."

Paolini and Andreescu won't miss each other in the draws: Paolini and Andreescu went toe-to-toe for 2 hours and 48 minutes, and in the end it was Andreescu's body that broke first. She began to feel cramps in her lower legs as the third set began but gamely fought through the pain to keep the pressure on Paolini, who had broken serve early and looked prime to run away with the set.

"I think today she played a really good match," Paolini said. "Both of us, it was a fight, almost three hours. I try to do my best to try to hit the ball, to push every ball to try to move her because I think she was a little bit struggling physically. But me too at one point.

"It was a really great battle."

Having bowed out at Paolini's hands at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and now the US Open, Andreescu could only laugh when she met the affable Italian at the net for their handshake.

"She told me that I'm playing well and that she hopes next time she's going to win," Paolini laughed. "I said to her, I hope no. It's tough every time playing against her, I have to say."

Pegula and Rogers come full circle: Coming off an outstanding summer that saw her win Toronto and make the final in Cincinnati, Pegula drew the unenviable task of playing her good friend in Rogers' final tournament. Pegula

"We grew up playing juniors together, playing the same sections together," an emotional Pegula said on court, "and now we get to play on Arthur Ashe Stadium."

Rogers looked primed for an upset after breaking Pegula first for a 3-2 lead in the first set. But after adjusting to the humid and slow night conditions on Ashe, Pegula would lose just four games for the remainder of the match.

Pegula will face Sofia Kenin in the second round. Kenin defeated 2021 champion Emma Raducanu in three sets earlier in the evening to advance.