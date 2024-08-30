NEW YORK -- World No.6 Jessica Pegula advanced to her first major semifinal after ousting No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

With the win, Pegula ended her much-publicized drought at the Grand Slams, where she was previously 0-6 in major quarterfinals. She joins Emma Navarro to put two Americans in the US Open semifinals for the second consecutive year. With Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe advancing to the men's semifinals, this is the first time two American men and women have advanced to the US Open's final four in 21 years.

The victory is Pegula's fourth career win over Swiatek and first since the 2023 Omnium Banque Nationale.

Pegula will face last year's semifinalist Karolina Muchova for a spot in her first major final. Muchova returned to the semifinals after defeating Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 earlier in the day.

Tale of the tape: The 30-year-old Buffalo native has now won 14 of her last 15 matches after winning her second title of the season last month at the National Bank Open in Toronto and finishing as runner-up at the Cincinnati Open. It has been a remarkable summer surge for Pegula, who was forced to skip four WTA 1000s in the first half of the year as well as the French Open due to injury.

In their first meeting of the season and first since the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Pegula dominated the opening set from the first game. Neither woman had yet to lose a set in New York, but in their 10th career meeting it was the American who came out sharper.

How the match was won: Swiatek had not faced a break point in her last three matches, but the 23-year-old could not find her first serve in the opening set. She served at just 36 percent in the opening set while tallying 19 unforced errors, 16 of which came from the baseline. Striking the ball with consistent depth, Pegula took control of the baseline and broke Swiatek twice to seal a dominant first set.

Pegula jumped to an early lead after breaking to 2-1 in the second set, but Swiatek battled back on serve. After finding the rhythm that was lacking in the first 30 minutes of the match, Swiatek broke Pegula for the first time in the match and held to level the set at 3-3.

Turning point: The seventh game of the second set proved pivotal. Having put the set back in the balance, Swiatek could not close out the game at 40-30. The result was the longest and most hotly-contested game of the match. After taking the game to deuce, Pegula struck a clean forehand winner to earn break point, but Swiatek responded with a backhand gem of her own.

But Pegula maintained her baseline pressure. Swiatek was forced to save a second break point with a gutsy 11-shot rally punctuated by a tricky overhead winner, and earned a game point after out-dueling Pegula once again in a 15-shot rally. Again, Pegula did not relent. She struck a forehand winner to keep Swiatek in the game and then broke on back-to-back forehand errors from Swiatek to move ahead 4-3.

Pegula calmly consolidated the break to lead 5-3 and closed out the win two games later to advance to the semifinals without losing a set.

Final stats: Pegula was more effective in nearly every facet of the game on Wednesday night. With the partisan crowd behind her, she won 77 percent of her first-serve points and 53 percent of her second-serve points while making 81 percent of her returns. She was broken just once in the match and finished with 12 winners to 22 unforced errors.

Swiatek matched Pegula in the winner count but tallied nearly twice as many unforced errors, finishing with 41. After going three consecutive matches without facing a break point, she was broken four times by Pegula.

Next up: Pegula won her only meeting against Muchova, who is playing in her fourth major semifinal and bidding to make her second major final. That match took place just weeks ago in Cincinnati, where Pegula held off the swashbuckling Czech to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.