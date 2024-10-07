No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka maintained her undefeated record at the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open on Wednesday, while also picking up a milestone win in her exceptional 2024 season.

Wuhan: Scores | Schedule | Draws

Two-time defending champion Sabalenka opened her latest Wuhan campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 second-round victory over 37th-ranked Katerina Siniakova.

After her first-round bye, Sabalenka reclaimed her winning ways by toppling WTA Doubles World No.1 Siniakova in 1 hour and 34 minutes of play.

Posting big numbers: World No.2 Sabalenka is now up to 13-0 in Wuhan throughout her career. She won the title in her maiden appearance in 2018, then defended her crown in 2019 before the tournament took its five-year hiatus from the calendar.

13 - Aryna Sabalenka is the first player to win their first 13 matches in a single city hosting a WTA event since Maria Sharapova in Stuttgart (13-0 between 2012 and 2014). Garden.#wuhanopen | @wuhanopentennis @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/YY6tYctYNx — OptaAce (@OptaAce) October 9, 2024

Sabalenka also notched her 50th tour-level win of the year by beating Siniakova. Sabalenka trails only Iga Swiatek in tour-level match-wins for the year, and she edges closer to top-ranked Swiatek in their showdown for the year-end World No.1 spot in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings.

This year's Australian Open and US Open champion, Sabalenka is hoping to start a new run of victories as the season comes to a close. She had a 15-match winning streak snapped by Karolina Muchova in last week's Beijing quarterfinals.

Putintseva next up: Sabalenka's Round of 16 opponent will be 35th-ranked Yulia Putintseva, who eliminated No.15 seed Donna Vekic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 earlier on Wednesday.

Sabalenka and Putintseva have faced off only once before, and Putintseva won that match in straight sets back at the 2019 US Open.

Match moments: Sabalenka saw a 4-2 lead in Wednesday’s first set slip away as Siniakova got back on serve in the next game. However, Sabalenka grabbed two set points at 5-4, and Siniakova fired her second double fault of the set to cede the lead to the reigning titleholder.

Fierce forehands gave Sabalenka a quick 2-0 lead in the second set, but she double faulted that advantage away, and Siniakova again kept pace with the top seed throughout the set. At 5-4, though, Sabalenka found some of her strongest returns to garner two match points.

On her second match point, Sabalenka closed out the win with a winning backhand -- her 21st winner of the day to Siniakova’s 14. Sabalenka also converted four of her 12 break points, while Siniakova went 2-for-8.

More to come...