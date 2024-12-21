Naomi Osaka advanced to her first Hologic WTA Tour quarterfinal in six months on Wednesday, defeating Julia Grabher of Austria 7-5, 6-3 at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

Entering the week at No.57 on the PIF WTA Rankings, Osaka has not lost a set in the new season. She also scored a 6-4, 6-4 win over Lina Glushko in the first round. Her last quarterfinal appearance came during the grass-court season in 's-Hertogenbosch, where she narrowly lost in three sets to Bianca Andreescu.

Facing No.470 Grabher, Osaka overcame a brief rain delay to cap off a perfect serving day. Serving at 64 percent, she saved both break points she faced and lost just 13 points on serve.

"I've never played her before so just getting into the groove of things is really difficult," Osaka told reporters, "especially because she doesn't have a traditional game style. After the rain delay I was able to focus on the things I wanted to focus on a lot more and I think that showed in the second set."

Osaka will face either Hailey Baptiste or lucky loser Jodie Burrage for a spot in her first semifinal since returning to the tour last year after maternity leave.

Reflecting on her last 12 months, Osaka said the key difference so far this season has been her competitive intensity.

"I was thinking about this last year, but I'm not a really confrontational person," Osaka said. "But when you're on the court, it's like you're in a boxing match.

"You need to have the will to fight more than the other person and I feel like I finally found that again. So I'm just really grateful for that."

Osaka said her natural instincts may have cost her a number of tight matches last year. She went 4-6 in completed three-set matches in 2024, including a heartbreaking 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 loss from match-point up to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros.

"I've said this for years," Osaka said, "I'm not the most talented player but I feel like I work the hardest and that gives me a lot of confidence. But when you into a fistfight with another person, in the end, it's who wants it more.

"Last year it was really difficult for me to get that mindset and you could see that in a lot of my matches. I think the tennis was there throughout the whole entire year, but it was more of a mindset thing. I think now, here, I think I'm ready for the battle."