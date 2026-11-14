Andreeva vs. Svitolina: Everything to know about the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals championships

INDIAN WELLS, Calif -- It all comes down to the this. Sunday's championships at the FAGE WTA Finals will wrap up the 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

FAGE WTA Finals championship matches will simulcast for free on Tennis Channel 2

At Indian Wells, No. 3 seed Mirra Andreeva brings her unbeaten and straight-set wins streaks to the table against Elina Svitolina in a rematch of the Group 2 opener. Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend await their opponents for the doubles final.

Below is a breakdown of everything to know ahead of Sunday's finals:

What is the order of play?

The singles final between Andreeva and Svitolina begins play at 12 p.m. at Indian Wells Tennis Garden's Stadium 2, followed by the presentation of the Billie Jean King trophy for the singles champion.

The doubles final will take place upon conclusion of the singles trophy ceremony, and festivities conclude with the presentation of the Martina Navratilova trophy for the doubles champions.

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

Schedule

12 p.m.: Singles final

FB: Billie Jean King trophy presentation

FB: Doubles final

FB: Martina Navratilova trophy presentation

Time conversions for singles final: 3 p.m. EST, 8 p.m. GMT, 9 p.m. CET

How did each singles player and doubles team reach the championship?

Singles

Andreeva

Round robin: def. [6] Svitolina 6-4, 6-0

Round robin def. [2] Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0

Round robin: def. [10] [ALT] Diana Shnaider

Semifinal: def. [5] Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4

Since the round robin format's introduction in 2003, Andreeva has dropped the fewest amount of games en route to the final with 18.

Svitolina

Round robin: loss to [3] Andreeva 4-6, 6-0

Round robin def. [7] Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Round robin: def. [2] Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Semifinal: def. [8] Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-1

Svitolina is in her third career FAGE WTA Finals championship, and could win her second career title with the first coming at 2018 Singapore.

Doubles

Siniakova-Townsend

Round robin: loss to Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 1-6, [8-10]

Round robin def. Ellen Perez & Demi Schuurs 7-6(2), 6-3

Round robin: def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 4-2 ret.

Semifinal: def. Gabriela Dabrowski & Luisa Stefani 7-6(4), 6-3

Siniakova and Townsend have advanced to their second WTA Finals championship as a pair, searching for their first title together. Siniakova could earn her second year-end championship overall, winning Guadalajara in 2021.

This will be updated upon the conclusion of the second doubles semifinal.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

At Indian Wells, a total of $10 million was available in prize money, distributed among match wins and participant fees.

In singles, Andreeva could earn the maximum $3.37 million in prize money and 1500 ranking points for undefeated campaign. If she loses, she leaves with $1.73 million and 1000 ranking points.

Svitolina, with one loss in the group stage, can earn at most $3.14 million in prize money, and 1300 ranking points. If she loses, she departs with $1.5 million and 800 ranking points.

The singles champion will also receive a one-of-a-kind MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ in the WTA's iconic purple, presented during the trophy ceremony.

Siniakova and Townsend, with one loss in the group stage, can earn a maximum of $675,000 and 1300 points. In a defeat, they'll split $345,000 and earn 800 points.

The doubles champions will also enjoy a 12-month complimentary lease of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

At the WTA Finals, 1500 ranking points is the maximum amount of points possible for a player or team's standing in the PIF WTA Rankings. Each round-robin win earned 200 points, a semifinal win earned 400 and the championship is worth 500.

Any change in rank is based on how the player performs in the tournament compared to the points earned in the same week last year.

By the numbers: Andreeva vs. Svitolina

If you’re wondering how much to read into Mirra Andreeva’s win over Elina Svitolina in group play, here’s something to chew on. Since round-robin play returned in 2003, seven matchups have been replayed in the final, and four went the other way the second time.

2003: Kim Clijsters beat Amelie Mauresmo in both group play and the final.

2005: Mary Pierce won in group play, then Amelie Mauresmo beat her for the title.

2006: Amelie Mauresmo won in group play, then Justine Henin beat her for the title.

2009: Serena Williams beat Venus Williams in both group play and the final.

2014: Simona Halep won in group play, then Serena Williams beat her for the title.

2016: Angelique Kerber won in group play, then Dominika Cibulkova beat her for the title.

2021: Garbine Muguruza beat Anett Kontaveit in both group play and the final.

Andreeva

2: Mirra Andreeva is the second-youngest player in the history of the FAGE WTA Finals to win all her first four matches, older only than Chris Evert, then 17, in 1972.

55: With a victory, Andreeva could finish the season with 55 wins this season to lead all players on the WTA Tour. She has made six finals this season, joining Elena Rybakina for most.

Svitolina

11: Svitolina has now claimed outright the most top-10 wins this season with 11, surpassing Rybakina, and tying her career-best (2017). By defeating Andreeva Sunday, Svitolina could surpass her most in a season

14: She is the 14th player to reach three or more championships at the WTA Finals since the event's beginning in 1972. Among the 14, she is only the second to never hold the World No. 1 ranking, along with Gabriela Sabatini.

What they had to say?

Andreeva

1. "I actually don't know because it's also the first time that it happens to me. I will try to rely on a little bit more on [coach] Conchita [Martinez] in this case because I feel like she has a lot of experience ,and she can try to give me some tips and some advice as to maybe how to approach this much better -- if I should change anything, or if we just stick to the game plan that worked before." -- on approaching the final having played Svitolina earlier in the tournament

Press Conference: Mirra Andreeva speaks on semifinal win ahead of first FAGE WTA Finals championship

2. "What I’ve been doing well is trying to take the initiative first on the court because I feel like sometimes usually I can, I tend to sometimes wait and see what happens and maybe be a little bit tentative, maybe not making good decisions sometimes. Here I feel like I just trust myself more....maybe that's also what helps me feel more confident. Why not keep the same strategy?

Svitolina

1. "I'm gonna do my homework because I think there's a few things that I can do better tomorrow, and I think the matches that I won here after that match really gave me confidence in my game. Now I'm more used to the conditions. I hope that I can play a better match, that I can execute my game plan better, because I think this was not good in the first match, the execution."

2. "It's incredible to think that it's been that many years, and so much happened in my life after the pregnancy, injuries and surgeries. Definitely really an amazing feeling to be in this position and to just be back in Top 10 and competing with the best. I always wanted to be back in Top 10. Always wanted to play great game, and here I am just very, very proud of the effort."