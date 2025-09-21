Tournament background - 1024 - Seoul
Korea Open

SEOUL • KOREA

WTA 500

Hard

Tournament Starts in 128 Days
Sep 15 - Sep 21, 2025

Korea Open

Founded in 2004, the Korea Open has been an integral part of women's tennis for over two decades. It became a WTA 500 tournament in 2024. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete for 500 points and a Korea Open title on outdoor hard courts at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center in South Korea, which holds 10,000 fans in its main stadium.

Level WTA 500
Duration September 15 - September 21, 2025
Location SEOUL ,KOREA
Total $ Commitment $1,064,510
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 28
Doubles Draw 16

