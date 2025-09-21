Stories
Korea Open
Founded in 2004, the Korea Open has been an integral part of women’s tennis for over two decades. It became a WTA 500 tournament in 2024. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete for 500 points and a Korea Open title on outdoor hard courts at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center in South Korea, which holds 10,000 fans in its main stadium.
Level
Duration September 15 - September 21, 2025
Location SEOUL ,KOREA
Total $ Commitment $1,064,510
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 28
Doubles Draw 16
