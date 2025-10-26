Upcoming

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis

TOKYO • JAPAN

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 500

Hard

Tournament Starts in 163 Days
Oct 20 - Oct 26, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis

The Toray Pan Pacific Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Tokyo, Japan. The event started in 1973 and has a rich history with the WTA. One of the premier events in the Asian Swing, 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete to earn 500 points in the standings and a Pan Pacific Open title.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 500
Duration October 20 - October 26, 2025
Location TOKYO ,JAPAN
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
Zheng Qinwen - 2024 Tokyo final

Zheng powers past Kenin in Tokyo, wins third title of year

3m read
5mo ago