Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis
The Toray Pan Pacific Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Tokyo, Japan. The event started in 1973 and has a rich history with the WTA. One of the premier events in the Asian Swing, 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete to earn 500 points in the standings and a Pan Pacific Open title.
Level
Duration October 20 - October 26, 2025
Location TOKYO ,JAPAN
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Match Reaction
Zheng powers past Kenin in Tokyo, wins third title of year
3m read
5mo ago