Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2025 - Parma.



ADDITIONAL



Career in Review

Played only at ITF level in 2024 earning a further title at W35 Darmstadt (Germany) and broke into the Top 300 for the first time



In 2023 secured her second ITF career title at W60 Saskatoon



In 2022 played qualifying at WTA 1000 Toronto and main draw at WTA 250 Granby in her first WTA Tour level appearances



Claimed her first ITF title in 2022 at W25 Saskatoon (Canada)



Played first ITF tournament at W15 Prokuplje (Serbia) in 2021 at the age of 14



