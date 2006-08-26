Inactive
Shop

Victoria
Mboko

CAN
18 yrs
Current Ranking
91
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
42 / 6
Prize Money
$284,208

Stories

Biography

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

91

Height

N/A

Birthday

Aug 26, 2006 August 26, 2006

Birthplace

N/A

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2025 - Parma.

ADDITIONAL

Career in Review

Played only at ITF level in 2024 earning a further title at W35 Darmstadt (Germany) and broke into the Top 300 for the first time

In 2023 secured her second ITF career title at W60 Saskatoon

In 2022 played qualifying at WTA 1000 Toronto and main draw at WTA 250 Granby in her first WTA Tour level appearances

Claimed her first ITF title in 2022 at W25 Saskatoon (Canada)

Played first ITF tournament at W15 Prokuplje (Serbia) in 2021 at the age of 14

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches data

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

All news View all news
previews
Bianca Andreescu, Roland Garros 2025

Andreescu, Cornet, Mboko, Boisson to play Wimbledon qualifying

3m read
1w ago
Match Reaction

Zheng ends Mboko's Paris run; predicts bright future for teenager

4m read
1w ago
Zheng Qinwen, Roland Garros 2025
Match Reaction

Zheng to meet surging Mboko next at Roland Garros; Paolini also advances

4m read
2w ago
Zheng Qinwen, Roland Garros 2025
previews

Roland Garros 2025's Grand Slam debuts: Eala, Mboko, Valentova and more

12m read
2w ago
Alexandra Eala, Madrid 2025
Match Reaction

Saville battles past Townsend; Mboko, Valentova qualify for Roland Garros

3m read
2w ago
Daria Saville, Roland Garros 2025
Match Reaction

Mboko, Juvan, Starodubtseva surge into final Roland Garros qualifying round

3m read
2w ago
Victoria Mboko, Rome 2025
Match Reaction

Errani comes back from the brink, Mboko wins in Roland Garros qualifying

3m read
3w ago
Sara Errani, Rome 2025