Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Adelaide International
Since 2020, the Adelaide International has raised the excitement and level of competition leading up to the Australian Open. With singles champions like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka winning in the past, as well as multi-time doubles champion Taylor Townsend, Adelaide has served as a preview where the world’s best can showcase that they are ready for first Grand Slam of the year.
This WTA 500 tournament takes place on hard courts, and its foundation was the culmination of upgrades done to its venue, the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. South Australia’s capital city is eager for more elite competition. Whose star will shine brightest at the next Adelaide International?
Read More Read Less
Duration January 12 - January 17, 2026
Location ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 30
Doubles Draw 16
HeadlinesView More View More News
Match Reaction
Keys cements herself as an Australian Open threat after winning Adelaide
3m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction
Pegula, Keys set all-American final in Adelaide
4m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction
Pegula advances to Adelaide semis; Navarro out, Putintseva wins thriller
2m read
9mo ago
Match Reaction
Top seeds Pegula, Navarro advance to Adelaide quarterfinals
2m read
9mo ago