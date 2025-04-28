Adelaide International

Since 2020, the Adelaide International has raised the excitement and level of competition leading up to the Australian Open. With singles champions like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka winning in the past, as well as multi-time doubles champion Taylor Townsend, Adelaide has served as a preview where the world’s best can showcase that they are ready for first Grand Slam of the year.



This WTA 500 tournament takes place on hard courts, and its foundation was the culmination of upgrades done to its venue, the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. South Australia’s capital city is eager for more elite competition. Whose star will shine brightest at the next Adelaide International?