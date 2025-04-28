Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Eastbourne Open
Women’s tennis has been a mainstay of Eastbourne since 1974’s inaugural Eastbourne Open. The former WTA 500 event may have been changed to a 250-level tournament, but that doesn’t lessen the Lexus Eastbourne Open’s legacy within the sport. The legendary Martina Navratilova won this tournament a record-setting 11 times. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams flock to the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club for one of the final competitions before Wimbledon, hoping to advance and play on the stadium court in front of 8,000 fans.
Read More Read Less
Duration June 22 - June 27, 2026
Location EASTBOURNE, GREATBRITAIN
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
HeadlinesView More View More News
Match Reaction
Joint saves four championship points to beat Eala for Eastbourne title
3m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction
Eala, first Filipina in WTA final, to meet Joint for Eastbourne title
3m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction
Sun upsets Kasatkina; Eala, Pavlyuchenkova impress in Eastbourne
2m read
3mo ago