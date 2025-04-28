WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Lexus Eastbourne Open

EASTBOURNE • GREAT BRITAIN

WTA 250

Grass

Tournament Starts in 249 Days
Jun 22 - Jun 27, 2026
Stories

Eastbourne Open

Women’s tennis has been a mainstay of Eastbourne since 1974’s inaugural Eastbourne Open. The former WTA 500 event may have been changed to a 250-level tournament, but that doesn’t lessen the Lexus Eastbourne Open’s legacy within the sport. The legendary Martina Navratilova won this tournament a record-setting 11 times. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams flock to the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club for one of the final competitions before Wimbledon, hoping to advance and play on the stadium court in front of 8,000 fans.

Duration June 22 - June 27, 2026
Location EASTBOURNE, GREATBRITAIN
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Joint - 2025 Eastbourne final

Joint saves four championship points to beat Eala for Eastbourne title

3m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction

Eala, first Filipina in WTA final, to meet Joint for Eastbourne title

3m read
3mo ago
Alexandra Eala, Eastbourne 2025

Krejcikova withdraws from Eastbourne due to injury

1m read
3mo ago
Barbora Krejcikova, Eastbourne 2025
Match Reaction

Sun upsets Kasatkina; Eala, Pavlyuchenkova impress in Eastbourne

2m read
3mo ago
Lulu Sun, Eastbourne 2025