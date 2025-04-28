WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 800 - Brisbane
Upcoming

Brisbane International

BRISBANE • AUSTRALIA

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 500

Hard

Tournament Starts in 86 Days
Jan 4 - Jan 11, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Brisbane International

The Brisbane International is a WTA 500 tournament that helps serve us into the new year. Held at the Queensland Tennis Centre, this event has been won by women’s tennis legends like Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, 3-time Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova and more! Founded in 2009, the Brisbane International is an outdoor, hard-court tournament helps kickstart the road to the Australian Open. Players look to hone their play and gain momentum before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Read More Read Less
Duration January 4 - January 11, 2026
Location BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 48
Doubles Draw 16

Headlines

View More View More News
previews
Zheng Qinwen - 2025 Australian Open pre-event

Australian swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and facts you need to know

5m read
9mo ago
Player Feature

Champions Corner: Sabalenka remains untouchable on Australian soil

7m read
9mo ago
Aryna Sabalenka
Match Reaction

No.1 Sabalenka holds off Polina Kudermetova to win Brisbane title

3m read
9mo ago
Aryna Sabalenka Brisbane 2025
Match Reaction

Sabalenka beats Andreeva in Brisbane semis for 40th career win in Australia

2m read
9mo ago
Sabalenka Brisbane 2025