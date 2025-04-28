Brisbane International

The Brisbane International is a WTA 500 tournament that helps serve us into the new year. Held at the Queensland Tennis Centre, this event has been won by women’s tennis legends like Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, 3-time Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova and more! Founded in 2009, the Brisbane International is an outdoor, hard-court tournament helps kickstart the road to the Australian Open. Players look to hone their play and gain momentum before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.