Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Libéma Open
The Libema Open has been home to WTA tennis since 1996. This outdoor grass-court tournament at Autotron Rosmalen is part of the WTA 250 level, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing in the city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.
Read More Read Less
Level
Duration June 9 - June 15, 2025
Location 'S-HERTOGENBOSCH ,NETHERLANDS
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
HeadlinesView More View More News
wta insider
Takeaways: Milestones and feel-good stories from this year's grass season
4m read
10mo ago