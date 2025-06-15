Tournament background - 822 - sHert
Libéma Open

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH • NETHERLANDS

WTA 250

Grass

Tournament Starts in 30 Days
Jun 9 - Jun 15, 2025

Libéma Open

The Libema Open has been home to WTA tennis since 1996. This outdoor grass-court tournament at Autotron Rosmalen is part of the WTA 250 level, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing in the city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

Level WTA 250
Duration June 9 - June 15, 2025
Location 'S-HERTOGENBOSCH ,NETHERLANDS
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

