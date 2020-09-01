Vote: August 2020 Breakthrough of the Month

Three bright young talents brought their best to the courts in February, but only one can take home the title of Breakthrough of the Month.

Three young players have shone in particular on the Tour's resumption in August - but only one can take home the Breakthrough of the Month title.

Jennifer Brady had already been one of the players making a move prior to the shutdown, scoring wins over Maria Sharapova, Ashleigh Barty, Elina Svitolina and Garbiñe Muguruza in the first two months of 2020. On returning, the American - who switched up her setup in the 2019 off-season to train with new coach Michael Geserer in Germany - picked up where she left off, powering to her maiden title at the inaugural Lexington event without losing more than four games in any set. Indeed, Brady's dominance was such that she was broken just three times in 43 service games - a serving performance that ranks as one of the 10 best by a title winner in the last 12 years on the WTA Tour.

Jil Teichmann ventured into new territory in August. The defending champion in both Palermo and Prague, the Swiss player would have been unable to gain points in the Tour's European resumption - so, despite her affinity for red clay, headed over to the US hard courts to test her skills there. It paid off handsomely: first with a run to her third career WTA final in Lexington, taking down Yulia Putintseva and Catherine Bellis en route before falling to Jennifer Brady, and then by qualifying and defeating Danielle Collins to reach the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

Breakthrough Player of the Month Contenders: August 2020

Maria Sakkari had already broken new ground in 2020, having reached the second week of a major for the first time at the Australian Open and cracked the Top 20 as a result. At the Western & Southern Open, the Greek No.1 was able to show off her fitness work during the Tour pause in one of the best tournaments of her career, routing Coco Gauff in the first round and scoring a 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-1 comeback win over Serena Williams in the third round.

Revisit the nominees in the video below and cast your vote

