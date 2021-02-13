Serena Williams's quest for a 24th Grand Slam title is heating up once again after the No.10 seed dazzled en route to dispatching No.2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Williams slammed 24 winners over the course of her one-hour, 21-minute victory, which puts her into her 40th Grand Slam semifinal overall and a record ninth in Melbourne in the Open Era (joint with Martina Navratilova). Indeed, the last time the former World No.1 made the last four at the Australian Open was in 2017 - en route to lifting her most recent major trophy while eight weeks pregnant with daughter Olympia. It also extends Williams' winning streak against Top 3 opposition at Grand Slams to 12, dating back to her loss to Justine Henin at the 2007 US Open.

The win reasserted Williams's dominance over Halep after falling 6-2, 6-2 to the Romanian in the one-sided Wimbledon 2019 final. Williams pulls ahead 10-2 in the overall head-to-head, including a perfect 7-0 on outdoor hard courts, and the manner in which she gained revenge was emphatic and focused.

"I feel like I needed to have a good performance today, especially after my last match against her," said Williams. "So it was really important to try to play well today... I knew I couldn't play worse [than last time]. So that was a good thing."

At times, Williams's quality was breathtaking. Quick to crack the ball down the line and able to conjure the sharpest of angles for winners, her commitment to first-strike tennis was lethal. But the 39-year-old would win the key points of the match with equally brilliant defence.

Serena Williams stretches for a forehand during her quarterfinal win over Simona Halep. Photo by Tennis Australia/Natasha Morello

In the first set, she came out on top of a battle of angles to bring up her first break point in Halep's first service game. In the second, having pulled back from 1-3 to 3-3 and searching to underline the momentum shift, Williams came out on top of a 20-stroke rally - the kind of extended exchange in which Halep usually flourishes - to bring up her sixth break point. This was duly converted after another scrambling, hustling rally from Williams, who then accelerated over the finishing line by reeling off eight of the last 10 points.

"It's definitely been a minute," smiled Williams after being asked when she last felt longer rallies belonged to her. "It's been a long minute. I think the summer of 1926 was the last time I felt that. But I'm good at rallying and I have to embrace the things I'm good at.

"Movement has always been one of my strengths, and so it's actually more natural for me to move than for me not. So it was just kind of like, Oh, that's how I used to move. I'm happy that I'm doing that again and that I put it back into my game. I think I was more focused on other things and not focused on something that is actually a strength of mine, has always been a strength of mine, and I had to refocus on that."

Halep, who tallied nine winners to 19 unforced errors, rarely found the balance she needed between offence and defence. Williams, by contrast, was quick to regain focus after her scrappier passages of play. Her unforced errors, which totalled 33, mounted most rapidly midway through the first set as she lost her opening break and at the start of the second, but neither dip would develop into anything more worrying.

Williams, who entered the tournament as the World No.11, is assured of bouncing back to World No.7 on Monday, and could climb as high as World No.4 with the title. Her next hurdle will be another multiple Grand Slam champion, No.3 seed Naomi Osaka, whom she defeated 6-2, 2-6, [10-7] last month in the Adelaide exhibition A Day At The Drive.

"I have an incredible opponent to play, so it would be nice to hopefully keep raising the level of my game," said Williams. "I'm going to have to.. I feel like she does everything well. She has a good serve, she has a great return, she's strong on both sides."