A marquee first-round clash at Roland Garros saw No.27 seed Amanda Anisimova defeat Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-4 in 1 hour and 30 minutes, taking the former World No.1 out of a second major tournament this year.

At the Australian Open in January, Anisimova saved two match points before ousting defending champion Osaka 4-6, 6-3, 7-6[5] in the third round. The American did not need to go the distance in their Parisian reprise; though it was tightly contested all the way, Anisimova managed to keep herself in the lead for the most part.

The result continues Anisimova's solid form over the past two months. She has yet to lose before the last eight of a clay-court tournament in 2022, having reached the semifinals in Charleston and quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome.

By contrast, Osaka ends her clay swing with a 1-2 record, having played only two tournaments after an ankle injury forced her to withdraw from Rome.