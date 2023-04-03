Yulia Putintseva cooled off the return of former World No.3 Elina Svitolina with a three-set comeback that neared three hours in the first round of the Credit One Charleston Open.

For the first time in more than a year, former World No.3 Elina Svitolina was back on court on Monday in the first round of the Credit One Charleston Open -- and though she competed like she never left, she couldn't come away with a win, despite winning the first set.

Yulia Putintseva, the World No. 47 and a two-time quarterfinalist in Charleston, rallied for a 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-4 win in 2 hours, 46 minutes -- just her third win in nine career matches against Svitolina, and her first since 2012.

The 28-year-old Svitolina hadn't played on the Hologic WTA Tour since last March, due to a combination of injury and pregnancy, and gave birth to her daughter Skaï, with husband and ATP pro Gael Monfils, in October.

Svitolina leads pro-am for Ukrainian relief in Charleston

How the match was won: Eight years after their last clay-court meeting, and more than a decade after the two one-time junior rivals played for the first time as professionals, Putintseva and Svitolina played a marathon three-setter for a fourth time.

Showing no signs of rust in a 70-minute opening set, Svitolina led by a break twice early on -- but later, saved set point in the 10th game and came from 3-1 down to win the last six points of the tiebreak, and with it, wrap up a one-set lead.

But, as might've been expected, Svitolina's energy levels dipped in the second set after adrenaline wore off, and Putintseva's game plan of getting the Ukrainian moving with deft drop shots at every available opportunity found more and more success. She broke Svitolina twice in the second set, and three times in the third set, to finish off the come-from-behind victory.

Svitolina's trademark fighting spirit was on display in the final set, though; she twice pegged Putintseva back even from a break down before eventually running out of steam. In the final game, Putintseva carved out two inch-perfect backhand drop shots: one at break point, and the other on match point.

Up next: Putintseva will be the first opponent for No.7 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who just reached the quarterfinals at the Miami Open. The two have never played.