ROME -- No.6 Elena Rybakina advanced to her first Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinal after defeating Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3. The reigning Wimbledon champion will face either two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek or No.24 Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Swiatek and Vekic were set to face off in the last night match on Court Centrale, but the match was canceled due to rain. The Round of 16 between Paula Badosa and Karolina Muchova was also canceled. Both matches will be scheduled for Tuesday.

Rome has been a surprising salve for Rybakina's slow start to the clay-court season. The Indian Wells champion was forced to retire in Stuttgart due to a back injury and was knocked out of Madrid in the third round by Anna Kalinskaya.

Even Rybakina is surprised by her progress throughout the week.

"Coming here I didn't expect much because unfortunately Rome for me is the worst for my allergies," Rybakina said, referring to the heavy pollen associated with the tournament. "I'm happy that I'm managing to win and get these matches."

Facing Vondrousova for a second time in her career, Rybakina overpowered the crafty Czech to level their head-to-head to 1-1. Rybakina hit 28 winners to Vondrousova's 13 and broke the 2019 French Open finalist five times.

"I'm happy to stay aggressive," Rybakina said. "There were some moments it was up and down but overall it was a good match, good serving from me. For sure now I need as many matches as I can to be more confident at the French Open."

Rybakina now awaits the winner between No.1 Swiatek and Vekic. A match against Swiatek would be the third between the pair this season, with Rybakina having won all four sets they played. Those wins came on the hard courts at the Australian Open and Indian Wells.

Rybakina acknowledged a change in surface to Swiatek's favored clay could change the equation of their match-up.

"I think it changes it a lot," Rybakina said. "It's more rallies, it's more physical, she has more time, I have more time. It's going to be a tough one for sure. I think it's much different than the hard courts for sure."

"I'm not expecting much. If Iga wins, or against Donna, for me it's a practice. I'm taking it this way. Hopefully, it will help me perform at the French Open."