The Hologic WTA Tour clay season has seen four different champions win the four biggest clay-court events this season. Now the tour heads to Paris for the second Slam of the year at Roland Garros.
Here's a look at everything you need to know.
When does the tournament start?
The French Open is the second Slam of the season and is played at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France. The event features a 128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw, and 32-team mixed doubles draw. The tournament is played on outdoor clay using the Wilson Roland Garros ball.
Main-draw play begins on Sunday, May 28.
What is the format?
All singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches will be played in a best-of-three tiebreak sets format. If the third set reaches 6-6, a 10-point tiebreak will be played.
When are the finals?
The singles final will be played on Saturday, June 10 at 3:00 p.m.
The doubles final will be played on Sunday, June 11 at 11:30 a.m.
The mixed doubles final will be played on Thursday, June 8 at noon.
Who are the defending champions?
World No.1 Iga Swiatek is the singles defending champion. Last year, Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to become the youngest woman to win multiple majors since Maria Sharapova. At 21, Swiatek became only the 10th woman to win multiple Roland Garros singles titles in the Open Era and the fourth youngest player to triumph more than once in Paris -- only Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf, and Chris Evert were younger.
Swiatek's No.1 ranking on the line at Roland Garros
In doubles, Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic defeated Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the final 2–6, 6–3, 6–2 to capture their second French Open title as a team.
In mixed doubles, Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof defeated Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7–6(5), 6–2 in the final.
Who are the top seeds?
Projected Top 16 seeds
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Elena Rybakina
5. Caroline Garcia
6. Coco Gauff
7. Ons Jabeur
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Petra Kvitova
11. Veronika Kudermetova
12. Belinda Bencic
13. Barbora Krejcikova
14. Beatriz Haddad Maia
15. Liudmila Samsonova
16. Karolina Pliskova
What does the draw look like?
Main draw singles at #RolandGarros.
Notable 1Rs:
Azarenka-Andreescu
Pegula-Collins
Garcia-Wang Xiyu
Keys-Kanepi
Sakkari-Muchova
Linette-Fernandez
Pliskova-Stephens
Cornet-Giorgi
Sabalenka-Kostyuk pic.twitter.com/kA6e1xPalp
For a full analysis of the singles draw, click here.
What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?
Round 1: 10 points/69,000
Round 2: 70 points/97,000
Round 3: 130 points/142,000
Round 4: 240 poiints/240,000
Quarterfinals: 430 points/400,000
Semifinals: 780 points/630,000
Finalist: 1,300 points/1,150,000
Champion: 2,000 points/2,300,000
Who have been the ones to watch on clay this year?
The four biggest clay-court tournaments ahead of Roland Garros have been split among four different players. Here's how the season has played out so far:
Charleston (WTA 500): No.6 Ons Jabeur d. No.12 Belinda Bencic, 7-6(6), 6-4
Stuttgart (WTA 500): No.1 Iga Swiatek d. No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, 6-3, 6-4
Madrid (WTA 1000): No.2 Aryna Sabalenka d. No.1 Iga Swiatek, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Rome (WTA 1000): No.4 Elena Rybakina d. No.25 Anhelina Kalinina, 6-4, 1-0 (ret.)