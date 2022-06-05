The 127th edition of Roland Garros is just around the corner. Here's what you need to know about the second Slam of the season.

The Hologic WTA Tour clay season has seen four different champions win the four biggest clay-court events this season. Now the tour heads to Paris for the second Slam of the year at Roland Garros.

Here's a look at everything you need to know.

When does the tournament start?

The French Open is the second Slam of the season and is played at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France. The event features a 128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw, and 32-team mixed doubles draw. The tournament is played on outdoor clay using the Wilson Roland Garros ball.

Main-draw play begins on Sunday, May 28.

What is the format?

All singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches will be played in a best-of-three tiebreak sets format. If the third set reaches 6-6, a 10-point tiebreak will be played.

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Saturday, June 10 at 3:00 p.m.

The doubles final will be played on Sunday, June 11 at 11:30 a.m.

The mixed doubles final will be played on Thursday, June 8 at noon.

Who are the defending champions?

World No.1 Iga Swiatek is the singles defending champion. Last year, Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to become the youngest woman to win multiple majors since Maria Sharapova. At 21, Swiatek became only the 10th woman to win multiple Roland Garros singles titles in the Open Era and the fourth youngest player to triumph more than once in Paris -- only Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf, and Chris Evert were younger.

In doubles, Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic defeated Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the final 2–6, 6–3, 6–2 to capture their second French Open title as a team.

In mixed doubles, Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof defeated Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7–6(5), 6–2 in the final.

Who are the top seeds?

Projected Top 16 seeds

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Caroline Garcia

6. Coco Gauff

7. Ons Jabeur

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Daria Kasatkina

10. Petra Kvitova

11. Veronika Kudermetova

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Barbora Krejcikova

14. Beatriz Haddad Maia

15. Liudmila Samsonova

16. Karolina Pliskova

What does the draw look like?

Main draw singles at #RolandGarros.



Notable 1Rs:



Azarenka-Andreescu

Pegula-Collins

Garcia-Wang Xiyu

Keys-Kanepi

Sakkari-Muchova

Linette-Fernandez

Pliskova-Stephens

Cornet-Giorgi

Sabalenka-Kostyuk pic.twitter.com/kA6e1xPalp — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 25, 2023

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

Round 1: 10 points/69,000

Round 2: 70 points/97,000

Round 3: 130 points/142,000

Round 4: 240 poiints/240,000

Quarterfinals: 430 points/400,000

Semifinals: 780 points/630,000

Finalist: 1,300 points/1,150,000

Champion: 2,000 points/2,300,000

Who have been the ones to watch on clay this year?

The four biggest clay-court tournaments ahead of Roland Garros have been split among four different players. Here's how the season has played out so far:

Charleston (WTA 500): No.6 Ons Jabeur d. No.12 Belinda Bencic, 7-6(6), 6-4

Stuttgart (WTA 500): No.1 Iga Swiatek d. No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, 6-3, 6-4

Madrid (WTA 1000): No.2 Aryna Sabalenka d. No.1 Iga Swiatek, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Rome (WTA 1000): No.4 Elena Rybakina d. No.25 Anhelina Kalinina, 6-4, 1-0 (ret.)