With only a few days remaining at this year's Wimbledon Championships, the top four seeds are among the eight remaining players. Here's a closer look at each.

The Wimbledon quarterfinals are set, and there is no shortage of storylines. The top four seeds have converged on the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time since 2009, while the World No.1 ranking is in play. Plus, we'll be treated to a rematch of last year's final.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek, No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, No.3 and defending champion Elena Rybakina and No.4 Jessica Pegula lead the Elite Eight into the business end of the tournament. It also features last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur, former No.3 Elina Svitolina, two-time Slam finalist Madison Keys and 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

Here's how the quarterfinals stack up:

Tuesday

[1] Iga Swiatek vs. [WC] Elina Svitolina (1-0)

Last meeting: 2021 Rome quarterfinal: Swiatek won 6-2, 7-5

[4] Jessica Pegula vs. Marketa Vondrousova (first meeting)

Wednesday

[2] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [25] Madison Keys (1-1)

Last meeting: Berlin R16: Keys won 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

[3] Elena Rybakina vs. [6] Ons Jabeur (2-2)

Last meeting: 2022 Wimbledon final: Rybakina won 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

4 - All the top-4 seeded players made it to the Women's Singles QFs in a single Grand Slam event for the first time since the Roland Garros 2013 and for the first time in Wimbledon since 2009. Route.#Wimbledon | @WTA @WTA_insider @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9NOtOKAtS8 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 10, 2023

Top Half

No.1 Iga Swiatek

2023 Record: 42-6

2023 Titles: 3 (Doha, Stuttgart, Roland Garros)

Career Grass Record: 13-5

2022 Wimbledon: Third Round (l. Cornet)

Road to the quarterfinals:

1R: d. Zhu Lin 6-1, 6-3

2R: d. Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-2, 6-0

3R: d. [30] Petra Martic, 6-2, 7-5

R16: d. [14] Belinda Bencic, 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 (saved two match points)

Notable stat: Swiatek is now 30-2 at the Slams since taking over the No.1 ranking. At 93.8%, this is the highest winning percentage at a Slam for a World No.1 in the past 40 years, tying Martina Navratilova. Swiatek's match-point-saving win over Bencic in the Round of 16 was just her 18th career match on grass, the fewest among the quarterfinalist.

No.4 Jessica Pegula

2023 Record: 35-11

2023 Titles: 0

Career Grass Record: 12-8

2022 Wimbledon: Third Round (l. Martic)

Road to the quarterfinals:

1R: d. Lauren Davis, 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-3

2R: d. Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 6-4

3R: d. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 6-4, 6-0

R16: d. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-1, 6-3

Notable stat: With her career-best run at Wimbledon, Pegula has now made the quarterfinals or better at all four majors. The 28-year-old American did not play her first main draw at Wimbledon until 2019. Among the final eight players, she is the only player yet to make a major semifinal. She leads the field in return games won, at 55%.

Today the grass felt a little greener @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/l2PJ9QAoQe — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) July 9, 2023

No.42 Marketa Vondrousova

2023 Record: 26-10

2023 Titles: 0

Career Grass Record: 8-11

2022 Wimbledon: DNP

Road to the quarterfinals:

1R: d. Peyton Stearns: 6-2, 7-5

2R: d. [12] Veronika Kudermetova, 6-3, 6-3

3R: d. [20] Donna Vekic, 6-1, 7-5

R16: d. [32] Marie Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Notable stat: The 2019 French Open finalist came into this year's Wimbledon with just four grass-court wins in her career. She is the only player among the quarterfinalists with a losing record on the surface. She is also the only player to defeat three seeds. The crafty lefty has landed 84% of her returns during the tournament, the most of the remaining players.

No.76 Elina Svitolina

2023 Record: 16-8

2023 Titles: 1 (Strasbourg)

Career Grass Record: 21-19

2022 Wimbledon: DNP

Road to the quarterfinals:

1R: d. [WC] Venus Wililams, 6-4, 6-3

2R: d. [28] Elise Mertens, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1

3R: d. [Q] Sofia Kenin, 7-6(3), 6-2

R16: d. [19] Victoria Azarenka, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9)

Notable stat: For the first time since 2019, Svitolina has made back-to-back Slam quarterfinals. She has done so in just her fifth and seventh tour-level events since returning from maternity leave in April. She was down a set and a break before coming back to defeat Azarenka for the first time in her career.

Bottom Half

No.2 Aryna Sabalenka

2023 Record: 39-7

2023 Titles: 3 (Adelaide 1, Australian Open, Madrid)

Career Grass Record: 26-15

2022 Wimbledon: DNP

Road to the quarterfinals

1R: d. Panna Udvardy, 6-3, 6-1

2R: d. Varvara Gracheva, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

3R: d. Anna Blinkova, 6-2, 6-3

R16: d. [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-4, 6-0

Notable stat: Sabalenka leads the remaining field in aces (33) and double faults (16). Her win against Alexandrova was her 16th Slam win of the year, the most she has posted in a single season. She has made the semifinals or better at the past three Slams and is bidding to make her second semifinal at Wimbledon. She has won 10 of her past 12 matches against seeded opponents at Slams.

No.3. Elena Rybakina

2023 Record: 35-8

2023 Titles: 2 (Indian Wells, Rome)

Career Grass Record: 23-7

2022 Wimbledon: Champion

Road to the quarterfinals:

1R: d. Shelby Rogers, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

2R: d. Alizé Cornet, 6-2, 7-6(2)

3R: [WC] Katie Boulter, 6-1, 6-1

R16: d. [13] Beatriz Haddad Maia, 4-1 (ret.)

Notable stat: Since losing the first set of her tournament, Rybakina has not been broken. She has held serve in 32 of 33 service games (97%) and faced just seven break points. She holds a 14-1 record at Wimbledon.

14 - Winning via retirement to reach the QF, Elena Rybakina has claimed a 14th win in her first 15 Women's Singles matches at Wimbledon. Two others in the Open Era won as many in that span - Billie Jean King and Maria Sharapova. Advance.#Wimbledon | @WTA @WTA_insider @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/PtuchKfTIh — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 10, 2023

No.6 Ons Jabeur

2023 Record: 20-9

2023 Titles: 1 (Charleston)

Career Grass Record: 32-12

2022 Wimbledon: Runner-up

Road to the quarterfinals:

1R: d. Magdalena Frech, 6-3, 6-3

2R: Bai Zhuoxuan, 6-1, 6-1

3R: Bianca Andreescu, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

R16: [9] Petra Kvitova: 6-0, 6-3

Notable stat: Jabeur is playing her third consecutive Wimbledon quarterfinal. Her win over Kvitova was her 26th on a grass court since the start of 2021, the most of any player during that span.

No.18 Madison Keys

2023 Record: 25-8

2023 Titles: 1 (Eastbourne)

Career Grass Record: 44-14

2022 Wimbledon: DNP

Road to the quarterfinals:

1R: d. [WC} Sonay Kartal, 6-0, 6-3

2R: d. [Q] Viktorija Golubic, 7-5, 6-3

3R: d. Marta Kostyuk, 6-4, 6-1

R16: d. [Q] Mirra Andreeva, 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2

Notable stat: Coming off her second Eastbourne title and third grass-court title overall, Keys is bidding to make her first Wimbledon semifinal and complete her set of major semifinals. She leads the remaining field by landing 70% of her first serves for the tournament.