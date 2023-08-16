Sloane Stephens rallied from a set down to stun No.6 Caroline Garcia in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Sloane Stephens tallied her first Top 10 win of the season after defeating defending champion Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

In front of a partisan American crowd on Stadium Court, No.38 Stephens broke Garcia five times over the course of the 2-hour and 20-minute comeback victory to improve her record to 4-3 over the Frenchwoman.

Stephens will face either reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Anastasia Potapova in the Round of 16.

"I felt like I played really well, I'd say consistent, but honestly there's nothing better than playing in the U.S. in front of an American crowd," Stephens said. "It was incredible having an incredible audience and atmosphere. I'm really pleased with how I played and getting the win tonight."

Stephens finished the match with 21 winners to 21 unforced errors. Garcia struck 32 winners to 35 unforced errors. The loss extended Garcia's losing streak to four consecutive matches.

Collins eases past Pavlyuchenkova

Coming off a quarterfinal run in Montreal last week, No.34 Danielle Collins continued her strong run of form to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-1 in the first round. The victory sets up a meeting against World No.1 Iga Swiatek on Wednesday.

It will be the second consecutive week the two will play, with Swiatek defeating Collins in Montreal 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

2019 champion Keys falls to Mertens

No.29 Elise Mertens closed out the day's play with an upset, ousting 15th seed Madison Keys 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round. The victory ended the Belgian's three-match losing streak after losing to Daria Kasatkina in the first round of her last two hard-court tournaments.

Mertens will face Marie Bouzkova next.

Vekic holds off Brady to snap losing streak

No.22 Donna Vekic stopped a three-match losing streak with a resilient win over Jennifer Brady. The Croatian came through with a 7-6(5), 7-5 win in the first round.

Vekic will face former champion Victoria Azarenka next.

Bucsa beats Bencic to notch first Top 20 victory

Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa came from a set down to oust No.14 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. Ranked No.68, Bucsa built on her successful qualifying campaign, which included wins over Linda Fruhvirtova and Varvara Gracheva, to earn the best win of her career. She will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the second round.