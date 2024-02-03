Emma Raducanu of Great Britain got her Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open campaign off to a winning start with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in their first-round clash.

In the first meeting between the pair, 2021 US Open champion Raducanu bested former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bouzkova in 1 hour and 22 minutes to clinch her spot in the second round.

"[Bouzkova] was a very difficult opponent," Raducanu said afterwards. "Marie is really tough to put the ball away against, she makes so many balls, so I’m really pleased to come through that.

"I took a little bit to get adjusted to the speed of her ball and the court and the conditions playing at night, but I’m really happy with the way I kind of calibrated."

Comeback continues: Wild-card recipient Raducanu, who missed the final eight months of last year after multiple surgeries, returned to action in last month's Aussie swing. She has played three events so far in her comeback this year and has won a match at each of them.

On Monday night, seven of the first nine games went to the returner, but Raducanu held serve when it mattered most, firing an unreturned forehand to close out the 5-4 game and seal the one-set advantage.

The second set was a much different story as Raducanu powered through without facing a break point. She broke Bouzkova in the Czech's last three service games, and the Brit finished the encounter with 23 winners to her opponent's 15.

Jabeur awaits: Raducanu will now attempt to make her first quarterfinal of the season when she meets No.2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the second round. It will be their first meeting in a Hologic WTA Tour match.

"She’s definitely the home favorite here, rightfully so," Raducanu said about Arab star Jabeur. "I really like Ons, she’s someone who's kind of taken me under her wing as I’ve been new to the tour.

"I’m really looking forward to it because a lot of people were saying to me, ‘Oh, Ons, Ons, Ons!’ And I was like, ‘I’m playing Marie who’s ranked like 30 in the world, so that’s not an easy match!’ But I’m really pleased to have put myself in this situation, and I’m going out with nothing to lose against her."

Raducanu is 0-4 lifetime against players who were ranked inside the Top 10 at the time of their meeting. She will be seeking her first win against that echelon when she faces sixth-ranked Jabeur.

More Day 1 results: Earlier on Monday, No.6 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, No.7 seed Daria Kasatkina and Sorana Cirstea won lengthy matches to join Raducanu in the second round.

Brazil's Haddad Maia advanced with a 6-2, 7-6(4) win over wild card Wang Xiyu of China. Haddad Maia, an Abu Dhabi semifinalist last year in her tournament debut, bested Wang in 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Kasatkina needed to go even longer to reach the second round, overcoming qualifier Diane Parry 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours and 35 minutes. In the second round, Kasatkina will face Ashlyn Krueger, who beat her fellow American qualifier Bernarda Pera 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

And in the opening match of the tournament, Cirstea took 2 hours and 40 minutes to earn her third straight win over Caroline Garcia, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4. Cirstea will now meet No.3 seed Maria Sakkari in the second round.