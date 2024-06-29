For a fifth time in her career, Madison Keys is through to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The 12th-seeded American eased to a 6-4, 6-3 win over No.18 seed Marta Kostyuk at the All England Club on Friday to book a date with No.7 seed and French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini in the last 16.

Keys' win added to a strong early morning for American women, as Emma Navarro advanced to her first fourth round at Wimbledon with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Bad Homburg champion Diana Shnaider, snapping the 20-year-old's eight-match grass-court winning streak. Shnaider had beaten Navarro in two prior three-setters this year. No.2 seed Coco Gauff will looks to make it a perfect 3-0 for U.S. women in the bottom half when she faces British qualifier Sonay Kartal later today.

Keys is now 2-0 against Kostyuk in their careers, and both meetings have come in the third round of Wimbledon. Last year, Keys won 6-4, 6-1, and she was almost as comprehensive in the reprise. Keys lost serve just once -- in her first service game -- and never again faced break point in 1 hour of 12 minutes of play on Court 12.

More key numbers from Keys' win included:

5: Keys is now through to the fourth round at Wimbledon for a fifth time in 10 career main draws at the tournament.

7: The 29-year-old American now owns 64 wins over Top 20 places, seven of which have come this year. Keys is 7-3 against other Top 20 players in 2024.

11: Keys had 11 break points against Kostyuk's serve in the match, and converted four of them.

20: Keys has reached Week 2 at 20 Grand Slam events in her career, and has done it at the last three Wimbledons. Last year, she reached her second quarterfinal after missing the 2022 tournament with injury.

27: In victory, Keys hit 27 winners to just 20 unforced errors.

82: The American also landed 82% of her first serves, though she only struck two aces.