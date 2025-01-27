In a clash between Grand Slam champions, Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic defeated Great Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Tuesday evening.

Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, needed 1 hour and 35 minutes to best 2021 US Open champion Raducanu and edge ahead 2-1 in their head-to-head. Raducanu had beaten Vondrousova at 2021 Wimbledon, but Vondrousova avenged that loss at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup and has now won two straight against Raducanu.

Czech left-hander Vondrousova is gradually getting back into the swing of things on tour after missing six months of action last year following Wimbledon, due to a left shoulder injury.

Former World No. 6 Vondrousova made her comeback earlier this year in Adelaide, where she won a round before having to retire in her second-round match against Diana Shnaider due to a left thigh injury. The Czech then pulled out of the Australian Open.

Marketa moves 🔛@VondrousovaM defeats Raducanu in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 and will face Putintseva in the next round! #MubadalaAbuDhabiOpen pic.twitter.com/CytBTZ5hUb — wta (@WTA) February 4, 2025

Back on court, Vondrousova was able to defeat Raducanu and earn her second victory of the year. Raducanu actually held an early 3-1 lead in Tuesday's first set, but the Brit ceded her serve in the next game, where she fended off five break points but not the sixth. Vondrousova reeled off five games in a row to take the one-set lead.

Vondrousova served for the match at 5-3 in the second set, but heavy returns by Raducanu kept the Brit in the hunt as she pulled back on serve. However, Vondrousova was not to be denied, converting her third match point in the following game with a strong lefty forehand.

Vondrousova will now take on No. 4 seed Yulia Putintseva in the second round, after Putintseva's first-round bye. Vondrousova is a perfect 3-0 against Putintseva so far in their head-to-head.

Another player on the comeback trail garnered a first-round win in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Former World No. 4 Belinda Bencic outlasted Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to continue her successful return after maternity leave.

The 2021 Olympic gold medalist Bencic restarted tour-level action this year and has gone 8-3 so far in 2025. That includes a trip to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam event since giving birth to daughter Bella.

Bencic will face lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. They have played nine times already, with Bencic holding a slim 5-4 lead over Kudermetova in their head-to-head.

